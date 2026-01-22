7 Actors You Forgot Were in Harry Potter Movies

Think you know every face in Harry Potter? Think again. Across eight movies, there are tons of characters that it’s hard to keep track of. A lot of them are minor roles that go totally unnoticed, but looking back now, they have names and actor stories that blew up long after the films. Some pop up for just a few seconds, others in quick, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments — but what’s really interesting is that many of them are now stars of shows and movies you’ve probably watched without even realizing it. For anyone who loves rewatching productions to see actors before they were famous, marathoning Harry Potter, and spotting these faces is absolutely worth it.

Here are 7 of the many actors who passed through the franchise that you’ve probably totally forgotten were in it. And we’re not just talking about random background characters either — these are actors who actually helped shape the world of Harry Potter on screen.

7) Michelle Fairley

image courtesy of warner bros.

You might not know her name off the top of your head, but you definitely know Michelle Fairley. In the Harry Potter franchise, she shows up in Deathly Hallows – Part 1 as Hermione’s mom, in a scene everyone remembers for its emotional punch — but almost no one remembers who’s actually in it. The focus is entirely on Hermione erasing her parents from her life, so Fairley basically blends into the background. You feel the weight of the scene, but you don’t really connect the face to a name or career.

And where do you know her from? Game of Thrones, as the Stark family matriarch, Catelyn Stark, a character who owned every scene she was in, right up until the infamous Red Wedding.

6) Regé-Jean Page

image courtesy of warner bros.

Yes, Regé-Jean Page is in Harry Potter. No, you didn’t imagine it. Of course, he doesn’t stand out at all, which makes it hard to remember (or even realize) that he’s there, especially since the scene he’s in barely gives you a chance to look around. His appearance happens super quickly at Bill and Fleur’s wedding in Deathly Hallows – Part 1, basically just as a sharp-dressed guest in the crowd. No lines, no close-ups, nothing hinting that this extra would become the face of Bridgerton a few years later. Wild, right?

That’s the kind of cameo that only clicks once the actor blows up. Today, Page is synonymous with magnetic presence, so it’s almost funny going back and trying to spot him in the scene.

5) Julie Christie

image courtesy of warner bros.

A British cinema icon, Julie Christie is best known for films like Don’t Look Now and Doctor Zhivago. She’s not “just another actress,” but Harry Potter never made much of a point to highlight that pedigree, which makes her surprisingly hard to recognize (especially considering that most of the franchise’s audience is from a different generation). She shows up in Prisoner of Azkaban as Madam Rosmerta, the owner of The Three Broomsticks, Hogsmeade’s most popular pub.

In the story, she mostly exists to push forward key information about Sirius Black during conversations at the pub. The film is too busy building a darker tone, so both the character and the actress end up in the background.

4) Freddie Stroma

image courtesy of warner bros.

Some fans might actually remember him — but only some. Freddie Stroma plays Cormac McLaggen in Harry Potter, basically the character designed to test everyone’s patience. He first shows up in Half-Blood Prince as an insufferable Quidditch competitor who clearly has no social boundaries (especially with Hermione). But even though he pops up in the next two movies as well, McLaggen never really evolves beyond that: he’s a functional character, not a memorable one.

Today, Stroma is way better known for roles in Peacemaker, Bridgerton, and The Boys, where he gets to actually be charming or funny on purpose. In the Harry Potter saga, honestly, he was built to be forgotten — and the audience followed those instructions perfectly.

3) Hero Fiennes Tiffin

image courtesy of warner bros.

Some fans might recognize him, but for others, the connection doesn’t click at all. Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays young Tom Riddle in Half-Blood Prince during that awkward visit from Dumbledore to the orphanage. The scene is important for understanding who Voldemort always was, but it doesn’t last long enough for viewers to really remember the actor’s face. Today, you probably know Tiffin best as the lead in the After franchise, a role that really cemented his career. He’s done other projects too, but that’s the one that made him a name.

So seeing him in Harry Potter now is more of a “Wait, he was here?” moment than an actual memory of the film. He does exactly what the scene needs, but the weight is all on who Tom Riddle is and not on who’s playing him. And a fun fact: he’s the nephew of Ralph Fiennes, the actor who played Voldemort.

2) Ciarán Hinds

image courtesy of warner bros.

Dumbledore’s story really starts to get explored at the end of the franchise, and it’s in Deathly Hallows – Part 2 that we meet his brother, Aberforth Dumbledore, played by Ciarán Hinds. He basically shows up right at the start of the final war chaos, helping Harry, Ron, and Hermione escape the Death Eaters when they enter his bar, the Hog’s Head. He explains the family’s past, gets the trio back into Hogwarts through an alternate route, and disappears again just before the battle fully takes over the castle.

It all happens so fast that the audience barely has time to absorb the character. And that’s kind of funny, because Hinds is a super recognizable actor known for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Rome, Game of Thrones, and a ton of intense authority roles. But in Harry Potter, Aberforth shows up too late to make a lasting impression. When you remember the scene, you remember the moment, not necessarily the actor.

1) Jamie Campbell Bower

image courtesy of warner bros.

The king of franchises, Jamie Campbell Bower, is now known worldwide thanks to Stranger Things. Fans who’ve followed him since the start also know he’s been in Twilight and The Mortal Instruments. And yes, he’s also in Harry Potter, appearing as the young Grindelwald in Deathly Hallows – Part 1, but almost as more of a visual concept than a fleshed-out character. Before the Fantastic Beasts spin-off, Grindelwald was basically just a shadow from Dumbledore’s past, with little room to develop or stand out.

At the time, some people noticed him, sure, but most don’t really remember this tiny, fleeting role. Looking at his résumé, it’s wild to see that alongside so many other huge franchises, he also made his mark in the massive Harry Potter universe.

Did you recognize any of these actors? Who else do you think should make the list?