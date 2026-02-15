Harry Potter’s New Malfoy Actor Reveals How Much He’s In Season 1 (Despite Not Being in the Book)

The new Harry Potter television series is in production, and one of the new Malfoy actors has talked about the filming. The new cast is shaking things up from the original movies, but there are also big changes from what fans might remember. This includes changing some things not only from the movies, but also from the original J.K. Rowling novels. There are many things that were cut from the movies for time that will finally be shown in the HBO Max series. It also appears that some things will be in the HBO Max series that weren’t in the books.

This includes the appearance of Lucius Malfoy, Draco’s evil Death Eater father, who never appeared in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. However, he will appear in the first season of Harry Potter on HBO Max, which retells the story from that novel. Johnny Flynn has signed on to star as Lucius Malfoy for Harry Potter on HBO Max, and he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his appearance in Season 1.

Johnny Flynn, who appeared in the British sitcom Lovesick, revealed he won’t be in the first season very much, based on the interview. While talking about his new movie, Goodbye June, Kate Winslet’s directorial debut, which arrives this December on Netflix, Flynn was asked about Harry Potter. The interviewer mentioned that Lox Pratt, who plays Draco Malfoy, said Flynn had a lot of aura.

“Somebody told me about your piece on him, and then I had to ask my kids what that meant because I had no idea,” Flynn said. “I’m really chuffed to be aura, and I’d say the same about him. He’s a really, really cool guy and he’s got a lot going on, and he’s super nice, he’s really good, and he’s grounded.”

Flynn then talked about making Harry Potter and said that, while J.K. Rowling has “a lot of stuff” around her that needs to be talked about. However, he preferred to talk about the showrunner, Francesca Gardiner, and the directors, whom he had nothing but praise for. “I’m basically not in the first book. Lucius is hardly in book one at all, but I’m in the first series,” Flynn said. “So it’s quite a thing to go do a day and then have a month or so [off] and come back and everybody’s got these really tight relationships. But it’s such a welcoming environment.”

How Will Harry Potter HBO Max Series Compare to the Movies

While there were a lot of people who wondered what the purpose of the Harry Potter HBO Max series was, since the movies were so good, things like Lucius Malfoy are a good example of how it can offer a different experience. For characters like Lucius, there have been hints that the show will give a look at Draco Malfoy at home, which is why Lucius is in the first season without actually appearing in the first book. The idea of going more into detail on a favorite character like Draco is something that could only happen on a television series.

This is even bigger later in the series. There are several Harry Potter plotlines that were left out of the movies since there were only two hours to adapt each book until the last one. This is the most exciting part of seeing the Harry Potter story in a 10-season series. The House Elves storyline was almost completely ignored in the movies, other than Dobby. This means Winky wasn’t in the movies, and the entire subplot of Hermione fighting for Elves’ rights can finally be shown on HBO Max.

Rita Skeeter, who was a major thorn in Harry Potter’s side, can get a bigger role in the HBO Max series, and it could show that she was an unregistered Animagus, which explained a lot of her shoddy reporting. However, one of the biggest things that the movies only glossed over, but was very important in the books, was that Neville Longbottom was the possible Chosen One. This was a huge red herring that had fans debating the Chosen One before the final book was released. HBO Max needs to make Neville Longbottom a much bigger part of Harry Potter’s story when it arrives on streaming.

