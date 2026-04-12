Best 7 Movies & TV Shows to Stream This Week (April 13th)

With another week in the books, we’re approaching the middle of the month. That means we’re at a point in the month where the various streaming platforms — both free and subscription-based — have added a lot of great movie and television content for entertainment fans to stream. The upcoming week in particular is going to be a big week for streaming, with the return of some popular series as well as the addition of a major franchise — and that’s just scratching the surface. With so many good options to choose from, it’s easy to get a little bit of decision fatigue and that’s where we come in.

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We’ve come up with a list of the seven best movies and television shows to stream this week. We’ve made our selections across most of the major platforms, both free and paid, so there should be a little something for everyone in our roundup. And there are some great things to choose from so read on for our picks on what to stream this week.

7) Euphoria (HBO Max)

More than four years after the end of season 2, HBO Max’s hit series Euphoria returns with season three. Described by the streamer as “a group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil,” the highly anticipated season will arrive on HBO Max on April 12th with new episodes arriving weekly through May 31st. The series stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Zendaya.

6) The Hunger Games franchise (Hulu)

Katniss and Peeta in The Hunger Games

While fans of The Hunger Games franchise will have to wait until November for the next installment with the prequel Sunrise on the Reaping, April 14th will be a great day for franchise fans. Hulu is adding all five current The Hunger Games movies that day. That means fans can binge The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015), and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) this week if they want — or spread them out over the course of the rest of the month.

5) The Running Man (Prime Video)

If you missed out on seeing Glen Powell in The Running Man when the film opened in theaters last year, you’re in luck of you happen to be a Prime Video subscriber. The film arrives on that platform on April 17th. here’s the official description of the film: “The Running Man is an unhinged deadly game show where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Working class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is coerced into the competition by the show’s ruthless producer (Josh Brolin). Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into a fan favorite — and a threat to the entire system.”

4) Beef (Netflix)

It’s been three years since the first season of Lee Sung Jin’s Beef took Netflix by storm and now, the critically acclaimed comedy drama anthology series is back for season two as of April 16th. Season two of Beef will feature an all-new cast as a Gen Z couple witnesses an alarming fight between their millennial boss and his wife. Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their general manager, Josh (Oscar Isaac), and his wife Lindsay (Carey Mulligan). Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Dr. Kim (Song Kang-ho).

3) The Miniature Wife (Peacock)

If you’re looking for a good binge, Peacock has you covered this month with their new original series, The Miniature Wife. The series debuted all ten episodes on April 9th. The series has thus far been a hit with critics — it presently has a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In The Miniature Wife “when a world-renowned scientist on the verge of a miraculous scientific breakthrough accidentally shrinks his wife down to six inches tall, their already sizeable marital problems grow even larger.”

2) Predator (Tubi)

Image Courtesy of Fox

If you’re looking for a classic horror movie, Tubi has you covered with 1987’s Predator. Arriving on the free streaming platform on April 15th, Predator stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and Kevin Peter Hall. The iconic film kicked off an entire franchise — one that is still going strong today with the latest release, 2025’s Predator: Badlands.

In Predator, “a team of commandos on a mission in a Central American jungle find themselves hunted by an extraterrestrial warrior.”

1) Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (Pluto TV)

Closing out our list we have a little bit of humor with Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Streaming for free on Pluto TV as of April 1st, the Kevin Smith directed and written film is a hilarious addition to Smith’s Askewniverse and features a packed cast, including Smith, Jason Mewes, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Eliza Dushku, Shannon Elizabeth, Will Ferrell, Ali Larter, Jason lee, and Chris Rock.

In the film, “when Jay and Silent Bob learn that a Bluntman and Chronic movie is being made featuring their comic book counterparts, they drool at the thought of fat movie checks rolling in. But when the pair find that there won’t be any royalties coming their way, they set out to sabotage the flick at all costs.”

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