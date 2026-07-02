Street Fighter Movie Rating Confirms How Different It Is From Mortal Kombat & Continues a 32-Year Trend

Legendary Entertainment and Capcom are gearing up to release their new adaptation of Street Fighter this fall, reuniting Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) as two estranged fighters pulled back into the ring when Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament. Set in 1993, the film also brings in M. Bison (David Dastmalchian) as its villain, alongside Blanka (Jason Momoa) and Guile (Cody Rhodes), rounding out a roster built to honor Capcom’s decades of fighting game history. Street Fighter arrives more than three decades after the franchise’s original 1994 film introduced the property to moviegoers, and it does so while operating in the same space as Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat movies. Now, ahead of its October release, a new piece of information about the film has surfaced that speaks directly to how Legendary wants to separate its take on Capcom’s fighters from its rival.

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The Motion Picture Association has officially rated Street Fighter PG-13, citing violence and action, bloody images, strong language, sexual references, partial nudity, and brief smoking as the reasons behind the classification. That rating keeps the franchise in line with its own history, as both the 1994 original and 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li carried the same PG-13 label. It also creates a clear divide between Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, since Warner Bros.’ 2021 reboot and this year’s Mortal Kombat II both landed R ratings for bloody violence, language throughout, and crude content.

Will a PG-13 Rating Help Street Fighter Knockout the Box Office?

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Mortal Kombat II‘s lukewarm theatrical run gives us a thermometer for 2026’s box office. Warner Bros. and New Line spent $80 million on that sequel, a jump from the $55 million budget behind 2021’s Mortal Kombat, and the film opened to $63 million worldwide before eventually settling around $128 million globally. Because wide releases typically need to earn roughly two and a half times their budget to clear marketing costs and theater splits, Mortal Kombat II needed closer to $200 million to break even, a mark it never reached. Of course, its R rating restricted ticket sales to an audience of returning fans already familiar with the games, without much room to expand beyond that base. A PG-13 Street Fighter theoretically opens the door to family groups, teenagers, and casual moviegoers who were locked out of Mortal Kombat II‘s audience by design. With that in mind, Street Fighter should have an easier time in theaters.

However, a broader rating does not guarantee a broader audience in 2026’s theatrical marketplace. In fact, big-budget IP has struggled across the board this year. For instance, Amazon MGM’s Masters of the Universe cost a reported $170 million and stalled at $110 million worldwide, while Warner Bros.’ Supergirl carried that same $170 million production budget and still opened to only $62.6 million globally, putting it on pace to lose upwards of $100 million. Meanwhile, Curry Barker’s Obsession, produced for roughly $750,000, has grossed more than $370 million worldwide since its May debut, while A24’s Backrooms has climbed past $249 million on a modest $10 million budget, both proving that original concepts can charm audiences.

Street Fighter‘s colorful, high-energy trailer has generated genuine excitement. Plus, a wider rating gives it a fighting chance at the box office. Still, it’s still too soon to tell if the movie will reach an audience bigger than us fans.

Street Fighter is scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.

Are you excited to see Street Fighter‘s PG-13 take on the World Warrior Tournament with a PG-13 rating? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!