Every Mario Game Character Confirmed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (& Who Voices Them)

2026 is going to be a massive year for movie franchises. The biggest one of them all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is bringing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes together again in Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature its fair share of notable names. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the franchise he built for the first time since 2019 as Doctor Doom, and Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Stewart, Pedro Pascal, Ian McKellan, among others, will join him. But even with all those names, Doomsday doesn’t have the top cast award locked up. Toy Story 5 is bringing back all the usual suspects and a few new faces, while The Mandalorian & Grogu introduces a couple of heavy hitters to a galaxy far, far away.

A sleeper for the top spot comes from the animation studio Illumination, which is teaming up with Nintendo for another Super Mario movie. This time around, Mario and his friends are travelling to the stars and fighting a new foe. Here’s every major Mario game character confirmed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and who voices them.

8) Chris Pratt as Mario

Despite getting a lot of flak after being cast as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt is showing his range in the role. The trailer for Super Mario Galaxy reveals that the titular hero is over Bowser’s charade and knows that he’s up to no good. That’s why he’s ready to jump into action when an unfamiliar enemy tries to free the leader of the Koopa army.

7) Charlie Day as Luigi

Mario might look for the worst in people, but his brother, Luigi, finds the good in everything and everyone. Charlie Day’s character is ready to embrace the new Bowser and have fun while doing it. Unfortunately, the mood shifts quickly when Luigi and his brother find themselves under attack.

6) Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

One of the best aspects of The Super Mario Bros. movie is how it makes Princess Peach more than a damsel in distress. She fights her own battles, and that’s going to carry over into Super Mario Galaxy. Based on the trailer, Anya Taylor-Joy will once again flex her voice acting chops as her character kicks butts and takes names.

5) Jack Black as Bowser

Mario’s rival, Bowser, suffers a humiliating defeat at the end of The Super Mario Bros Movie, losing Peach and turning into a miniature version of himself. While forces are working to free him from his tiny prison, it remains to be seen whether Jack Black’s character is able to make a real impact.

4) Keegan Michael-Key as Toad

Heroes always need allies, and Mario finds one in Toad, who makes it his life’s mission to protect the Mushroom Kingdom. With Mario heading into space, it might be up to Keegan-Michael Key’s funny little guy to hold down the home front and ensure that nobody tries to plant their flag while the good guys are away.

3) Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Bowser doesn’t work alone; his key advisor in The Super Mario Bros. movie is Kamek. In Super Mario Galaxy, Kamek will get another chance to show how loyal he is by trying to free his boss and helping take over the galaxy. Veteran voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson reprises his role for the sequel.

2) Brie Larson as Rosalina

One of the new characters in Super Mario Galaxy is Rosalina, who lives in the Comet Observatory and watches over the Lumas. The voice behind the bedtime stories is Brie Larson, best known for playing Captain Marvel in the MCU. Larson will get a second crack at playing a hero who enjoys travelling the cosmos rather than sitting around on Earth.

1) Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.

One character is taking the Koopa’s loss worse than Bowser: Bowser Jr. In the Super Mario Galaxy trailer, he gets the drop on Mario and Luigi and comes looking for his father. His schemes won’t stop there, either, as he eventually sets his sights on the Comet Observatory. Oppenheimer star Benny Safdie brings the menacing prince to life.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters on April 3, 2026.

