The Status of Every Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remake: What’s Confirmed, What’s Cancelled & What’s Rumored

Disney has more irons in the fire than any other entertainment company. For starters, it owns Marvel Studios, which employs the creatives who keep the Marvel Cinematic Universe firing on all cylinders. The MCU has swung and missed a few times in recent years, but it’s looking to get back on track with Avengers: Doomsday in 2026. Another Disney-owned property, Star Wars, finds itself in a similar boat, as next year will see the release of the first film set in a galaxy far, far away since 2019, The Mandalorian & Grogu. However, neither the MCU nor Star Wars does the heavy lifting at Disney.

The movies that tend to do the best at the box office for the House of Mouse are successful live-action remakes of classic films. In 2025, Lilo & Stitch grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, confirming that there’s still a market for remakes, so long as they bring something new to the table. It can be tough to keep track of all the cookie jars that Disney has its fingers in, though. Here’s the status of every Disney live-action remake, including what’s confirmed, what’s cancelled, and what’s rumored.

Confirmed Disney Live-Action Remakes

7) Moana

The only movie on this list that has a release date is Moana, starring Catherine Laga’aia as the titular heroine and Dwayne Johnson as Maui, the demigod he voices in the animated films. A trailer for Moana should be on the way, revealing whether it’s a shot-for-shot remake or a project that takes liberties with its source material.

6) Tangled

The animated film Tangled, a reimagining of Rapunzel’s story, is beloved by many. Unfortunately, all that goodwill hasn’t stopped its live-action remake from hitting bumps in the road. The movie is back on track, though, with Scarlett Johansson having her eye on the role of Mother Gothel.

5) Hercules

The Russo brothers are the golden boys of Marvel Studios, having directed Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War. They’re also producing a remake of Hercules for Disney, with Guy Ritchie attached to direct. While there have been rumors of tension between the Russos and Disney, the movie has not yet been scrapped.

4) Lilo & Stitch 2

It didn’t take long for Disney to give the green light to a sequel to Lilo & Stitch. While nothing concrete has been announced about the story or the creative team, it’s fair to assume that most everyone will be back. The follow-up is sure to add its fair share of alien creatures.

3) Cruella 2

Disney took a chance by giving a villain their own live-action remake, and it paid off. Cruella may not have lit up the box office like Lilo & Stitch, but it did well enough for itself and received rave reviews. Emma Stone has already signed on to return, and Disney may just be waiting for her schedule to open up to get the ball rolling.

2) Bambi

Few Disney movies hit as hard as Bambi, which features its fair share of traumatic moments. Well, some of those are sure to hurt even more when they make the jump to the big screen in the CGI/live-action remake of the movie. While director Sarah Polley left the project in 2024, Disney hasn’t completely closed the door on it.

1) Robin Hood

In 2020, Disney announced it was remaking Robin Hood, a classic movie about a thief who steals from the rich and gives to the poor. Carlos López Estrada will sit in the director’s chair for the CGI film whenever it starts moving toward the finish line. The project’s timeline is a mystery for now, as Disney is keeping its cards close to the vest.

Rumored Disney Live-Action Remakes

3) Sleeping Beauty

Disney loves to bring its iconic princesses to the big screen whenever possible. A new rumor claims that Sleeping Beauty is getting her own movie called Aurora. However, it’s supposedly not going the traditional remake route, moving the story from France to Mexico to switch things up.

2) Tink

Rumors about a live-action movie focusing on Peter Pan’s good friend Tinker Bell have been making the rounds for a decade. Reese Witherspoon was reportedly attached to the lead role, but Disney never confirmed anything. It remains to be seen whether Tinker Bell has a future in live-action.

1) The Jungle Book 2

The Jungle Book was one of Disney’s most successful remakes, blending CGI and live-action elements to retell the classic story. A sequel was announced shortly after the first film’s release, but it’s hard to imagine that iteration still being in development. The Jungle Book 2 better fits the rumored category because Disney doesn’t seem able to provide any real updates on its status.

Cancelled Disney Live-Action Remakes

3) The Aristocats

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson partnered up with Disney to remake The Aristocats, which seemed like a match made in heaven. Sadly, a regime change put the project on the back burner, and eventually, it was scrapped altogether. Questlove remains open to the idea of getting the band back together down the line.

2) Aladdin 2

When Aladdin made over $1 billion at the box office, it seemed like a shoo-in to get a sequel. However, one never came to fruition, despite Disney putting eggs in the Aladdin basket. The star of the first movie, Mena Massoud, has confirmed that there are no longer plans for a follow-up, but he’s still willing to reprise his role.

1) The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The live-action remake of The Hunchback of Notre Dame has been waiting for its turn in the spotlight longer than most of the movies on this list, having been announced in 2019. But it’s not looking for Quasimodo and Co., as composer Stephen Schwartz revealed that the project isn’t moving forward.

