The Street Fighter Movie’s Character Posters Are Insane (In The Best Way Possible)

2026 is already shaping up to be a big year for movies, but there is one film that is one of the biggest wild cards of the year, and that’s Street Fighter. The new Street Fighter film has had fans buzzing with a star-studded casting process, but tonight at The Game Awards, fans got their first full look at the film with new footage and an array of character posters showcasing much of that talented cast in their iconic Street Fighter looks. Some of those looks are insane, but in the best way possible, and you can check them all out below.

In total, there are 17 character posters, giving us the best looks yet at characters like Akuma, Ryu, Ken, Blanka, M. Bison, Guile, Cammy, Chun-Li, and Zangeif, just to name a few. While all of these characters are present in the trailer, the posters allow you to see many of the details in both their costumes and their likenesses to the video games, and some of them are truly wild.

The two that stand out immediately are Blanka and Zangeif, and this is actually the first look at Jason Momoa as Blanka, as he was not present in the first footage. So far, he looks incredibly accurate to the games, and while a major part of this character working on the screen is tied to how he moves and interacts with the other fighters, including his iconic attacks, the core look is very much intact. As for Olivier Richters’ Zangeif, he is ridiculously imposing even in the poster, let alone the footage, and is every bit the looming threat he is in the games.

Other standouts include Andrew Schulz as Dan, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison. Some are going to clash on whether they like the looks, but in most cases, these feel pulled right out of the video games, and I’m definitely excited to see more of the battles after that impressive first footage.

Street Fighter stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe ‘Roman Reigns’ Anoai as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Kyle Mooney as Marvin, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy. You can check out the official description below.

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.”

Street Fighter hits theaters on October 16, 2026.

