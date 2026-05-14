Incredible Street Fighter Art Collection Goes Public For the First Time in 35 Years

Street Fighter is one of the most iconic fighting games ever made, and soon it will be taking its roster of warriors to the big screen . Those characters all got their start from the video games though, and now you can actually own a piece of that history through an incredible Street Fighter Art Collection that’s now public for the first time in 35 years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rare collection of original Street Fighter art can be viewed through Art Whirled, and it features some truly iconic artwork that series fans will instantly recognize. The artwork is from artist Mick McGinty, and the lineup of pieces is incredible, featuring sketches and paintings of pieces like the cover artwork of Street Fighter II Championship Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo, Street Fighter II, and a host of sketches and paintings of the Street Fighter cast. You can check out the entire collection right here.

Art Whirled

This is a Rare Chance To Own a Piece of Street Fighter History

aRT wHIRLED

The chance to own rare pieces of actual Street Fighter history doesn’t come around all that often, especially when it comes to such iconic imagery. Everyone’s seen the classic image of M. Bison delivering a kick to Guile with the jet behind them, which graced the cover of Street Fighter II Championship Edition for the Sega Genesis, and the same is true of the E. Honda vs Sagat battle that graced the cover of Street Fighter II Turbo for the SNES.

What you likely have never seen is the sketches of those covers, and in the case of Street Fighter II Turbo, there’s also an unused alternate cover that has Sagat actually taking down E. Honda instead of the other way around. There’s even a special commission piece that features Chun-Li delivering a harsh kick to the face of Vega, and she hits him so hard that his mask cracks in half.

Then there are character sketches of several members of the Street Fighter roster, including Ken, Sagat, Zangief, Fei Long, E. Honda, Balrog, M. Bison, Vega, Dhalsim, Blanka, and Guile. If you prefer a full character painting, those are also available for Vega, Dhalsim, and Sagat.

If you want to learn more about the art of Street Fighter, you can check out Undisputed Street Fighter: The Art and Innovation Behind the Game-Changing Series, which features over 70 interviews regarding the creation of the series and how it evolved over time.

Whether you want to learn about the history through the book, add a piece of that history to your collection from McGinty’s artwork collection, or jump into the franchise for the first time on the big screen, you really can’t go wrong either way.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!