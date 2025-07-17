Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Just Crossed a Major Box Office Milestone

Stitch is officially a billion-dollar baby. As of today, the live-action adaptation of the beloved animated classic Lilo & Stitch has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, making it the first movie released in 2025 to hit the milestone. Notably, Lilo & Stitch‘s domestic gross accounts for more than 40% of its overall gross ($416.2 million), driven by a record-breaking box office debut over Memorial Day Weekend, where the film brought in $183 million in a mere four days. The only other film to pull in $400 million domestically this year? A Minecraft Movie. The film’s appeal is truly universal, however, as Lilo & Stitch is now Mexico’s highest-grossing Disney live-action film of all time, and has achieved similar heights across other markets in Europe and Latin America. With such a smash success, it comes as no surprise that last month Disney announced that a sequel to the live-action Lilo & Stitch is already in development.

“We knew there was a lot of love for Lilo & Stitch with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we’re proud of how this new film has connected with people,” Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement. “I’m thankful to our filmmakers, our cast, and all on our Studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead.”

Disney’s Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Is a Blockbuster Box Office Hit

Lilo & Stitch marks Walt Disney Studios’ fourth billion-dollar movie in the past year and change, joining ranks with Moana 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Inside Out 2. Even though Lilo & Stitch‘s source material is over twenty years old and lacked either the star power of Deadpool & Wolverine or the sequel status of Moana 2 and Inside Out 2, the film’s family-friendly nature seems to be the secret of its success. Lilo & Stitch scored a 71% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes; however, its audience reviews rose even higher to a whopping 92%, despite the inevitable comparisons to the original animated movie.

Lilo & Stitch‘s domination doesn’t end at the box office, however. The live-action remake has given its animated counterpart a major boost on Disney+. The original film and related content, including the animated sequel Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, have garnered an impressive 640 million minutes of viewing time worldwide. However, there’s no word yet on when the live-action film will join the streaming platform.

The next big test for Lilo & Stitch? Getting the live-action sequel off the ground. Lilo & Stitch‘s gross resembles that of another hit Disney live-action remake, 2019’s Aladdin. Aladdin also grossed over a billion dollars, and Disney put a sequel into development. However, since then, the project has languished in development, especially since director Guy Ritchie is also attached to bring the live-action version of another Disney animated classic, Hercules, to life. Little is known about the live-action Lilo & Stitch sequel. We’d imagine that Disney is working hard to ensure that the key players who made the film a hit — director Dean Flesicher Camp, writers Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, along with stars Maia Kealoha who played Lilo and Sydney Agudong who played her older sister Nani, can not only return for the second film, but can do it quickly.

Lilo & Stitch is currently playing in theaters.