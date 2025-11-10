There’s One Good Reason Percy Jackson Is More Important For Disney Than Star Wars Or The MCU

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one of the most famous book sagas out there, but its two film adaptations back in the 2010s didn’t exactly win over audiences or even author Rick Riordan himself. But ever since Disney took charge of making a proper, faithful remake on TV, expectations skyrocketed, and the result was an absolute hit. Now, with a strong first season already out, the second one about to premiere, and the third already confirmed, the series stands as one of Disney+’s biggest success stories. And with that, Percy Jackson carries a weight unlike any other. Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be Disney’s biggest powerhouses, but right now, both are sitting below this production.

No, it has nothing to do with budget, scale, or spectacle. It’s because, for the first time in ages, the studio finally launched a new successful franchise. Unlike the MCU or George Lucas’ universe, Percy Jackson isn’t a sequel, a spin-off, or a continuation of something that’s been around for decades. This is, in fact, Disney’s first project to build its own universe — something that can grow organically and stand on its own. And that, at a time when the company is stuck recycling its old brands, is way more significant than it seems.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Is Disney’s Gold Mine Right Now

Disney’s empire is stuck inside its own bubble. The studio has become synonymous with massive franchises, but that power has also become a prison. Everything revolves around Marvel, Star Wars, and live-action remakes of animated classics. Back in 2019, the company promised that Disney+ would be its future — a place for new ideas and original formats. But six years later, how many truly new franchises have come from it? Almost none. The platform is overflowing with sequels, prequels, and spin-offs. Meanwhile, Netflix continues doubling down on original projects and creating potential new IPs like KPOP Demon Hunters, which is already gaining traction as the streamer’s next big universe.

That’s why Percy Jackson feels like such an outlier. The show debuted at the end of 2023 and quickly became a hit: 13 million views in under a week, strong audience and critic reactions, and a fanbase that finally felt the Riordan saga was done justice. After years of failed movie attempts, Disney finally nailed the tone — and that’s no small feat. The series manages to stay faithful to the books without feeling too childish, balancing adventure, humor, and heart in a way that perfectly hits today’s young audience. It works equally well for loyal fans and a brand-new generation discovering this world for the first time.

But what really makes Percy Jackson more important than Star Wars or the MCU is the timing. Disney’s two biggest franchises are showing fatigue, and audiences can feel it. Even with recent wins like Deadpool & Wolverine and Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel hasn’t fully escaped the slump that’s lingered for years. Star Wars, on the other hand, still has power but remains stuck in a loop of highs and lows. For every The Mandalorian, there’s a The Book of Boba Fett. The franchise is constantly torn between pleasing longtime fans and reinventing itself. Percy Jackson, meanwhile, doesn’t have that baggage, since it doesn’t need to carry 40 years of lore or fit into a 10-film roadmap. It’s a fresh story, with a fresh audience, and plenty of room to grow.

And that’s exactly what Disney needs: room to breathe. The studio has become obsessed with prolonging what already worked and has forgotten how to build something from scratch. The success of Percy Jackson shows that there’s still creative energy inside the machine, as long as it knows when to step out of its own shadow. No, the series isn’t revolutionary, but it doesn’t have to be. What makes it special is that it proves a simple truth: a well-told story with solid execution can still drive engagement without relying on nostalgia. Especially in an era where Disney’s endless stream of live-action remakes has already reached a breaking point.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Has All the Right Ingredients for Long-Term Success

Another crucial point is that Percy Jackson connects with an audience Disney has been losing for years: teenagers. The younger crowd doesn’t engage with the MCU the way it used to, and it doesn’t have the same emotional link to Star Wars. This generation grew up in a different pop culture landscape — they want representation, humor, and mythology that feels modern. Percy Jackson delivers exactly that. It’s approachable, fun, and still has a sense of purpose. Riordan’s hands-on involvement in every detail of the show paid off, resulting in a story that feels authentic, which is something that’s rare for a studio often driven by corporate decisions first and creativity second.

And sure, the series hasn’t yet reached the cultural impact of Disney’s heavyweights, but that’s not the point. The point is that Percy Jackson has room to grow, something those other franchises have already lost. Marvel and Star Wars will keep making billions, but the sense of discovery is gone. This TV show is just getting started — and starting strong, if the viewership numbers are anything to go by. That’s exactly the kind of foundation Disney needs to stay competitive in the long run.

On top of that, it’s a financially smart move. In a landscape where Marvel projects cost hundreds of millions and don’t always deliver the return expected, Percy Jackson represents a more sustainable investment with a high engagement payoff. It’s the kind of show that can support multiple solid seasons, spawn merchandise, revive book sales, and expand into other media — all without needing a blockbuster-sized budget. In short, it’s a franchise Disney can actually sustain without bleeding so much money.

Plus, the series proves Disney still knows how to tell good stories when it stops recycling old ones. That’s exactly why it’s more important than Star Wars or the MCU. Those two are still massive, but they’re in maintenance mode. Percy Jackson, on the other hand, is a chance to start fresh; a rare example that Disney can still build something new, relevant, and profitable at the same time. And in a media landscape obsessed with nostalgia, that’s practically a miracle.

If Disney’s smart, it’ll realize that Percy Jackson isn’t just a successful adaptation, but a blueprint for what the company’s future should look like. Because if the studio wants to keep growing, it’ll need to create new worlds instead of endlessly revisiting old ones. And in the middle of all the Jedi and superhero overload, seeing a truly new franchise work might just be the most promising sign Disney’s had in years. All it has to do now is not mess it up.

Do you think Percy Jackson and the Olympians could be Disney's real game-changer? Let us know in the comments!