Another Disney Live-Action Remake Revived With Scarlett Johansson Playing Her First Villain In 15 Years

Disney is dipping back into its library of animated classics and hitting play on a once-paused live-action remake, and the project may be poised to bring Scarlett Johansson back to a villainous role. Disney’s live-action remake slate has been on shaky ground ever since the live-action Snow White’s disastrous box office run, but the recent blockbuster success of Lilo & Stitch seems to have pulled at least one paused project out of indefinite hiatus.

As Disney fans count down the months to the summer 2026 release of the live-action Moana, the studio has revived Michael Gracey’s planned live-action Tangled. Deadline reported Thursday that the project, a remake of the animated feature that first hit theaters in 2010 and starred Mandy Moore as Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as the charming Flynn Ryder, is back in “early development” after being paused back in April. Details remain scarce, but Johansson is reportedly being eyed to star as Mother Gothel, the woman who snatched Rapunzel from her crib as a baby to retain the healing powers of her hair. Donna Murphy voiced that character in the animated film.

Scarlett Johansson Is a Surprising Choice for Mother Grothel

Johansson is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but she is a peculiar choice for the role of Mother Grothel given the lack of other villainous roles in her resume. In fact, the actress hasn’t portrayed a villain since 2012’s Under The Skin, meaning a full 15 years or more will have passed by the time the live-action Tangled hits theaters.

That doesn’t mean that Johansson doesn’t have the chops to portray a darker character. Her portrayal of the extraterrestrial disguised as a human who preys on lone men in Under the Skin remains among her most memorable performances. Johansson is also no stranger to playing more morally ambiguous and complex characters, most notably starring as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tangled Being Revived Is Good News for the State of Disney’s Live-Action Remakes

Disney has spent the past several years churning out one live-action remake after the other, and often to plenty of success. But things hit a snag with the release of the studio’s live-action Snow White earlier this year. The movie, embroiled in controversy before it even hit the big screen, was a massive box office disappointment when it only grossed $145 million worldwide on a production budget of $270 million.

Snow White’s underperformance seemingly prompted Disney to reevaluate its live-action plan and prompted a handful of projects to be placed on the backburner. Tangled was one of them, the studio hitting pause on the project in April. Just a few months later, news surfaced that the live-action remake of The Aristocats was canceled, sparking concern about the future of Disney’s live-action movies.

Tangled being revived reaffirms the studio’s commitment to its live-action reimaginings. Given that the original movie grossed close to $600 million worldwide and remains a fan favorite, the live-action reimagining will be a big draw for fans.

