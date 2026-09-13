These 4 Great Horror Movies Are Free to Stream (But Not For Much Longer)

September is officially here, and that means autumn is right around the corner, which brings spooky season with it. The leaves are changing colors, the days are getting shorter, and there’s a sudden urge to watch a bunch of horror movies. There are so many to choose from that it’s difficult to actually pick one, so a good idea is to look at what’s available for everyone and what will be leaving streaming services shortly. Thankfully, there are some good choices that are leaving various platforms during September or by the start of October. Even better is that the recommended movies listed here are currently available to stream for free. You don’t need a subscription or to pay a single cent to watch any of them. Each film included is also quite different from the last, showcasing the underrated and impressive versatility of the horror genre and giving you some varied options.

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These horror movies include a story about witchcraft, an infamous slasher sequel, an international sci-fi tale, and more. All are worth checking out before they leave their platforms if you like horror.

4) Fall

Fall is a movie that plays on a legitimate fear that many people deal with, which is acrophobia, or the fear of heights. Released in 2022, Fall focuses on best friends Becky Connor and Shiloh Hunter (Grace Caroline Curry and Virginia Gardner, respectively) who climb a decommissioned broadcast tower, only for the ladder to break and leave them stranded at the top https://comicbook.com/movies/list/3-movies-about-witchcraft-that-are-more-historically-accurate-than-you-think-one-was-based-on-17th-century-court-records/, over 2,000 feet high. The story becomes a fight for survival as the two hope for rescue and try to figure out a way out of an impossible situation.

Curry and Gardner deliver strong performances in a movie that requires a lot from them since they’re basically the only two people on screen. The film received positive reviews (it sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes) for playing into the terror of both being stranded and being high in the air. This is the best time to watch Fall because a sequel just arrived earlier this month and the original is set to leave Tubi on September 18th.

3) Timecrimes

Also known as Los cronocrímenes, Timecrimes is a totally different type of horror film. In fact, it leans a fair bit into both the sci-fi and thriller genres as well. The 2007 Spanish movie is the feature directorial debut of Nacho Vigalondo and tells the story of a man named Hector who accidentally enters a time machine that sends him back one hour. From there, he finds his past self, and that sets up a string of problems with disastrous consequences.

The end result is that the man gets caught up in a time loop where he must stop his other selves from existing. The underrated time travel movie never goes where you’re expecting and has way more harrowing elements than you’d likely expect, which is how it veers into horror territory. Timecrimes was a hit with critics and won several awards at film festivals. The twisty movie will be departing Tubi on September 27th and is a good introduction to the world of international horror.

2) Texas Chainsaw 3D

To be fair, not many people would consider Texas Chainsaw 3D when they bring up great horror movies. The 2013 sequel was met with bad reviews from critics and some longtime fans of the franchise were unhappy with the finished product. However, one of the beauties of being a slasher flick is that sometimes the fact that they’re bad is actually why they’re good. Also, fans of the franchise can be honest that the quality of Texas Chainsaw 3D isn’t far off compared to most of the other sequels.

Texas Chainsaw 3D follows Heather (Alexandra Daddario), who learns that she was adopted and goes on a road trip with her friends to collect her inheritance in Texas. While there, they stumble upon Leatherface, the iconic movie killer known for wielding a chainsaw, and classic slasher movie sequences follow suit. There are some creative kills in here for genre fans and a talented young cast that sees Daddario alongside Scott Eastwood, Tania Raymonde, and others. Texas Chainsaw 3D will be on Tubi until it leaves on September 30.

1) The Witch

When it comes to modern horror movies, there are some great options like Get Out, Hereditary, Talk to Me, Smile 2, and more. However, it’s difficult to find many that are better than 2015’s The Witch. The movie marks the feature directorial debut for acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers (Nosferatu, The Lighthouse) and takes place in New England during the 1630s. The story centers on a Puritan family who become the target of an evil force and the events force them to turn on one another, especially once they believe the eldest daughter is a witch.

Years before The Queen’s Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy had her true breakout in The Witch as Thomasin, the aforementioned oldest daughter. Her performance is breathtaking and Eggers’ now-signature style is present throughout. He captures the feel of the 1600s so well and makes sure there’s an air of creepiness around every corner. The Witch was met with widespread praise and helped turn A24 into a distributor. The film leaves Tubi on October 1st.