7 Forgotten Horror Movies That Are Actually Great, Ranked

The horror genre is going through a renaissance right now. Thanks to the ease of access for independent filmmakers, not only is it easier than ever to make your movie, but to get it out there and for the world to see it. On top of that, studios have realized that not only are audiences actively craving new stories within the genre, but the reliable choice of reviving a franchise is still an easy ace up their sleeve. 2026 alone has already given us a new Sam Raimi movie in Send Help, the highest-grossing Scream movie ever, and an indie darling that is taking over with Obsession.

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The expansion of the horror genre, though, means that there are even more movies that get released and lost to time. Even with the number of horror films that debut every year, and it appears to be growing, there’s a near-endless supply of horror movies to discover for fans; they just need to know where to look. These seven movies aren’t immediately obvious to some, in part because they fit into niche subgenres or aren’t even the most popular in their series, but they all bring something unique to the genre and are worth seeking out.

7) Eyes of Fire

This 1983 folk horror movie does a lot with its setting, as filmmaker Avery Crounse delivers an impressive story about witchcraft and survival against the American frontier in the years before independence. Some movies require a specific wavelength for you to live on while watching, and Eyes of Fire is one of those movies. It routinely delivers surprising jump scares with no proper explanation for how they even work in context, but that doesn’t make the imagery any less frightening or the special effects any less impressive, given the budget and time of release.

6) The Car

Elliot Silverstein’s killer car movie is a great experience because it doesn’t pretend to be anything that it is not; it’s a movie about an evil car that runs people over, pushes them off the road, and causes carnage while blasting its demonic horn. That’s it. It was also made in an era with no CGI to hide wires or even miniatures to blow up. The havoc on display in The Car is not only practical but feels dangerous. Make sure your biggest popcorn bowl is handy for this one, as The Car is pure entertainment value. Though films like Christine and Maximum Overdrive go out of their way to explain the circumstances of their killer cars, The Car is not concerned with this at all.

5) Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter

Though one of the final films to be produced by Hammer before it folded completely, Brian Clemens’ action horror film delivers not only a distinct flavor but should have been the start of a full franchise. Front and center to the movie is the life and times of an overworked, sex-addicted vampire hunter with a death wish, plus his hunch-backed sidekick, proving that the creativity of Hammer shouldn’t have just been limited to finding new takes on classic stories. Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter may adhere to the expected gothic, period setting that Hammer was known for, but the film’s commitment to swashbuckling action and monster confrontations makes it stand out from their other work.

4) Dead of Night

One of the earliest anthology movies, and a staple for the subgenre since, Dead of Night is well regarded in critical circles, but mainstream fans may have missed it. This 1945 film not only fully defines the structure of what horror anthology movies have been copying ever since, but it also tells mostly timeless stories that are still scary for modern viewers. Only one of its five segments isn’t all that worthwhile, but the scares present in all the others and the special effects work done in its final, terrifying story have held up remarkably well over time. Horror fans who can’t handle a scary ventriloquist dummy may think this one won’t be scary since it’s over eighty years old, but it will make your skin crawl.

3) Rats: Night of Terror

One part post-apocalyptic thriller, one part biker gang movie, and one part creature feature, Rats: Night of Terror is the ultimate amalgamation of genre. Not only does the film have compelling characters occupying it, but the surprises it puts together for the audience cannot be predicted. How many different ways can irradiated motorcyclists be eaten or killed by rats? This film reveals that the answer is one without limits. Once again, the practical nature of the filmmaking craft on display is another reason that Rats: Night of Terror is so impressive, but the sheer entertainment value that it brings to the screen is why it’s a genre piece worth seeking out. Plus, the film’s ending is one of the genre’s most shocking, not quite Sleepaway Camp, but not too far away either.

2) Frankenstein Created Woman

Though only the fourth of eight Frankenstein movies from Hammer, the film eschews the traditional structure of the previous adaptations for something much more brash, chaotic, and also decidedly queer. Frankenstein Created Woman maintains the ideals of a scientist seeking answers through metaphysical questions, but rather than purely being a movie about that experiment gone awry is instead much closer to a traditional slasher movie (or revenge movie) structure. The film almost has more in common with Last House on the Left than it does with 1964’s The Evil of Frankenstein, which it is a direct sequel to. As is the case with the great Hammer horror movies, though, Frankenstein Created Woman has visuals that pop, gore that excites, oozes promiscuity, and naturally is grounded by a Peter Cushing performance.

1) Xtro

To explain Xtro is to ruin it, because the less one knows about Harry Bromley Davenport’s bizarre science-fiction horror film, the better. Xtro is many things: an outlandish narrative that always zigs when you would expect a zag, a grotesque display of wild special effects, and a disturbing exploration of the destruction of a family. Though reviled at the time of its release, as critics were still riding the high of the affable E.T. the Extraterrestrial, Xtro is a film that holds up remarkably and has aged like fine wine.