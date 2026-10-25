Batman Casting Update Suggests The DCU Bruce Wayne Has 1 Thing In Common With Ben Affleck’s Version

As more casting rumors for certain DCU projects have surfaced, parts of the internet are atwitter over a new tidbit about Batman casting from industry insider Jeff Sneider’s X account. According to InSneider, fans can expect an older Batman, similar to Ben Affleck’s take on the character, to take center stage in James Gunn’s upcoming Batman film, and the scooper points to actor Glenn Powell as the main favorite. The evidence for this angle? Seemingly a 2023 tweet from Gunn that said Batman might be a few years older than Superman.

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Fans aren’t particularly thrilled with the idea of Glenn Powell as their Batman, especially in the wake of actors like Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson, who have absolutely bodied that particular role. And the evidence pointing toward a 40-something Batman is thin at best, with the aforementioned tweet from Gunn saying, “All I ever said was Superman was younger than his forties, and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman.” In response to Sneider’s tweet, which claims the opposite, a DC fan said, “James said it himself, they don’t want a middle-aged actor.”

Rumors About Gunn’s Batman Have Been Circulating for Years

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And we are really no closer to any answers about the film, especially regarding casting, as Gunn has been out there debunking false or misleading reports about the project for years now. What we do know about the film, titled The Brave and the Bold, is that the plans have changed since its initial announcement a few years ago. Originally, the plan for the movie was for Bruce Wayne to be in his dad era, raising his biological son, Damian Wayne, who would eventually take up the mantle of Robin and fight crime at his father’s side. But when asked on Threads if plans had changed since the 2023 announcement, Gunn responded with a quick, easy “Yep.”

That’s really all anyone knows about the movie, and so far, in-universe, Batman has only been seen in silhouette in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the DCU, so Gunn can take this in any direction he wants, especially if he doesn’t feel beholden to the screenplay’s initial idea. And with Superman being relatively young in the current iteration of the DCU, there really is no telling how old Batman will be, or whether or not he’ll still be rocking dad vibes in the upcoming project, or which actors are in the running. What is clear, though, is that fans don’t want Powell anywhere near the role, with one asking, “Glen Powell??? Don’t they want the film to succeed???” Another said, simply, “I know a guy,” then posted a picture of Rob Pattinson, who recently turned forty and, as we all know, has already picked up the mantle of the Caped Crusader.