Matt Reeves Officially Addresses Batman: Part II Absence & New Director’s Role

The Batman: Part II has been highly anticipated for years, but that has only made its many delays all the more difficult for fans, who originally thought they would be seeing the sequel to the 2022 film last year. Now, the most recent delays have pushed the expected release date to February 18, 2028, and news earlier this week that director Matt Reeves was stepping away for personal reasons had fans more than a little concerned that this movie was never actually going to hit theaters. However, earlier today, it was announced that Steven Soderbergh will be stepping in to take over to finish principal photography for the film (while maintaining Reeves’ vision for the movie).

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Following this news, Reeves has also shared a statement, confirming that he is “not leaving The Batman: Part II” and is “profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography.” This update from Reeves reinforces the messages shared by Soderbergh and DC Studios earlier today, emphasizing that Soderbergh’s role is not to change Reeves’ plan for The Batman: Part II but rather to see it completed in the way that he would have wanted it to be.

Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes. 🦇 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 15, 2026

The Batman: Part II Seems Poised to Avoid Justice League’s Mistakes

When it was announced that Reeves needed to step away for personal reasons, fans without a doubt were reminded of Justice League. As you may recall, Zack Snyder had to step away from the production of that film after a family tragedy only for Joss Whedon to come in and complete the film, making dramatic changes. That film ultimately became a box office bomb and was panned by fans and critics alike leading to a campaign for Snyder’s vision to be restored. That ultimately happened with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League four years later and while we did finally get to see Snyder’s vision, the entire situation remains a hot topic among fans all this time later.

However, today’s announcement of Soderbergh coming on board now followed by Reeves’ own statement make it clear that WB and DC have both learned their lesson when it comes to these unexpected substitutions. It is particularly reassuring that Reeves is being direct in that he’s not actually leaving the film’s production. This really does sound like a matter of just bringing in assistance to keep the already much-delayed The Batman: Part II on its current trajectory for that 2028 release date and that is very good news for fans. It means that we’ll still get the film that Reeves has been working on for so long and that fans have eagerly been anticipating and it will be delivered on the schedule that fans have come to expect. Sure, that is still almost two years away, but the wait is one that isn’t going to be full of questions wondering what is being changed and shifted. We’re still getting Reeves’ vision which is what fans are most interested in getting when the theater lights go down and the movie begins.

Do Reeves’ comments make you feel better about The Batman: Part II? Let us know your thoughts on these developments in the comments.

