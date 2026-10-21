James Gunn’s Wonder Woman Post Hints at DCU Diana’s Most Important Trait

James Gunn knows what makes Wonder Woman special, and he proved this with a recent social media post. Gunn used it to homor the character’s anniversary by revealing that it is her humanity that is more important than her physical strength. Wonder Woman has been around for 85 years now, and while Superman is often seen as DC’s greatest hero and Batman is the hero who sees into the darkness of the world, it is Wonder Woman who has always provided the optimism and hope that helps the DC Trinity hold the entire world of superheroes together.

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In a post on X, James Gunn honored Wonder Woman on her 85th anniversary and mentioned what makes her special in DC Comics. He wrote, “Wonder Woman can take on gods, monsters, and just about anything the universe throws at her. But one of her greatest strengths has always been her ability to see the humanity in people who have forgotten how to see it in themselves.” He also mentioned her first appearance (All-Star Comics #8) and her creative team (William Moulton Marston and H.G. Peter).

Wonder Woman can take on gods, monsters, and just about anything the universe throws at her. But one of her greatest strengths has always been her ability to see the humanity in people who have forgotten how to see it in themselves. Happy 85th anniversary, Diana. She made her… pic.twitter.com/KMlcqRwBxm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 21, 2026

Wonder Woman Is Rumored to Be Coming Soon to the DCU

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It was clear during Zack Snyder’s time running the DCEU that Wonder Woman was the shining example of hope for humanity. Snyder’s Superman was very different from the comic book version, an almost emo depiction of the great hero, while his Batman was more like The Dark Knight Returns version than the honorable Gotham City protector. However, when Patty Jenkins directed the first Wonder Woman movie in the DCEU, it was exactly what Diana needed to be: a powerful superhero who brought hope to a world and sought peace rather than just punching and killing bad guys. That is what makes Wonder Woman special.

Now, there are heavy rumors that Wonder Woman is coming to the DCU, and she might appear as soon as Man of Tomorrow. James Gunn has not confirmed this, and it should be taken as only a rumor until he does, but Adria Arjona has signed on for a mystery role in the movie, and many fans have noticed a strong similarity to Wonder Woman. Frank Grillo also posted a fan-made poster with Arjona on it as Wonder Woman, although both Gunn and Grillo said that it wasn’t meant to tease anything and the actor just thought the poster design was cool. However, if this casting rumor is true, Wonder Woman might be on her way, and Gunn is sure to do the right thing with the character.

Another item to note is that James Gunn said that he didn’t like how DC Comics treated Maxwell Lord in later years. He said he prefers the Justice League International days of Lord and wasn’t happy when DC turned him into a generic villain after he killed Blue Beetle and tried to wipe out all metahumans. That storyline ended with Wonder Woman killing Lord when she realized there was no other way, a moment that is still controversial. Wonder Woman 1984 changed that moment and had Diana save Lord, once again showing Patty Jenkins understood the character. It seems that James Gunn understands her just as well.

What do you want to see from Wonder Woman when she finally debuts in James Gunn’s DCU? Let us know in the comments below.