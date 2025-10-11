11 Years Later, An Underrated Dark Sci-Fi Just Dethroned Netflix’s Biggest Movie After 1 Day

KPop Demon Hunters has been a massive movie for Netflix. Released back in June, the music-fueled animated adventure following demon-hunting group Huntr/x has been dominating the streaming charts. Fans just can’t seem to get enough of Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans’ animated musical debut with the movie becoming a cultural phenomenon that even jumped into live action with a recent SNL sketch and the movie’s single, “Golden,” even hit number one on both the Billboard Global 200 and the US Billboard Hot 100. But while KPop Demon Hunters is still massively popular, the movie has just been dethroned by an 11-year-old dark sci-fi that arrived on Netflix just one day ago.

Originally released in 2014, The Maze Runner is the first film in the Maze Runner franchise which includes the first film, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The films are based on James Dashner’s novels and stars Dylan O’Brien as a teenager named Thomas who wakes up in a maze with no memory of his past. He and a group of boys, the Gladers, start to look for a way to escape after discovering that the maze is full of danger and that something bigger is actually going on. Directed by Wes Ball, The Maze Runner was a massive worldwide success at the box office and continues to be regarded as one of the best young adult sci-fi dystopia films of the last decade.

The Maze Runner Isn’t Alone in Climbing Netflix’s Top 10

While The Maze Runner has dethroned Kpop Demon Hunters — The Maze Runner is sitting at number two while Kpop Demon Hunters is at number three at the time of this article’s writing — the other two Maze Runner films are also making a mark. Despite having all arrived on Netflix just a day ago, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials is currently at number five while Maze Runner: The Death Cure is at number eight. It’s reinforcement that The Maze Runner has enduring popularity, something that bodes well as a reboot film is in development.

At CinemaCon in 2019, Disney confirmed that more Maze Runner films were in development and in May 2024, it was announced that a reboot was in the works with Ball returning as a producer. The new film is said to be not a direct sequel or a direct redo of the original The Maze Runner film but will function more as a continuation of the story. It’s unclear exactly what that means, though O’Brien has previously said that he hasn’t been contacted about any new Maze Runner projects. There’s currently no additional information about the project, though with the franchise finding fresh success on Netflix, maybe fans will see movement on the film sooner rather than later.

The Maze Runner trilogy is now streaming on Netflix.



