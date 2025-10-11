Almost a Decade On, Prime Is Bringing Back 1 of the Best Shows in Recent Memory in 2025

These days, it’s not unusual for there to be a long gap of time between seasons of television. Particularly with streaming, it’s become almost the norm for there to be often years-long breaks between when one season of a beloved series ends and the next season begins. But while a few years is one thing, longer gaps are less common and yet, Prime Video is set to bring back one of the best shows in recent years, nearly a decade after the first season’s debut.

Starring Marvel favorite Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager first debuted all the way back in 2016. The series, based on the John le Carré spy novel of the same name, follows Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston), night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo and former British soldier who is recruited by Angela Burr, the manager of a Foreign Office task force investigating illegal arms sales to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper. The series received a surprise renewal for seasons two and three by BBC One and Prime Video in April 2024 and while a release date has not yet been officially announced, the series is expected to be released in late 2025.

Why Is There Such a Long Gap Between Seasons of The Night Manager?

When The Night Manager returns, the series will reflect the amount of time that has passed since season one. But as for why the time gap exists in the first place, that goes back to the story itself. The first season of The Night Manager largely fully adapted le Carré’s novel. The author also never wrote a sequel to that novel, meaning that the second and third seasons of the series will go beyond the original text and it’s something that took time to get right.

“We took the time to try and get the story right,” Hiddleston previously told Deadline. “Principally, John le Carré seemed so happy with our adaptation the first time and that was such a relief. So, if we were to go again, we needed to find the right story.”

What Will The Second Season of The Night Manager Be About?

As for what that story will entail, there aren’t a lot of details available just yet. What is known is that the season will be set largely in Colombia and that, in addition to Hiddlesston, Olivia Colman is set to return as Angela Burr while Alistair Petrie is set to return as “Sandy” Langbourne. The series has also confirmed Diego Calva and Camila Morrone in the cast. It’s also known that season three of The Night Manager will not be set in Colombia, though where the series will go next has not yet been revealed.

What will be interesting is how the new season of The Night Manager ends up performing. The first season was a major hit with both audiences and critics, receiving great acclaim for not only it’s writing and story, but Hiddleston’s performance as well. Given that so much time has passed since the first season and that the story moves away from its inspiration, there is likely to be some pretty high expectations and it will be interesting to see if the show can live up to them.

At this time, the second season of The Night Manager is still expected to arrive later this year on Prime Video.



