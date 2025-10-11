5 Sci-Fi “Masterpieces” Everyone Hates Now

Getting a science fiction movie off the ground is no walk in the park. Despite having a franchise that can print money in his back pocket, James Cameron takes his time with every Avatar movie, wanting each one to be perfect before releasing it to the masses. He probably doesn’t want to look back one day and think that he could’ve done better. Not everyone has the resources available to Cameron when making a movie, though. Some have to make do with what they have, which, when working in the sci-fi genre, can be a challenge. It’s unrealistic to believe that everyone can pass the test; therefore, there are plenty of films out there that don’t age well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are several reasons why a movie can go from beloved to despised, including visual effects that fail to stand the test of time, a story that begins to show cracks over the years, and audience members becoming aware of the shortcuts it employs. A film might have one of those issues or all three, but it always ends up in the same place. Here are five sci-fi “masterpieces” that everyone hates now.

5) Weird Science

John Hughes ruled the 1980s, releasing many hit films, including Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. When he tried his hand at sci-fi, though, things got dicey. Weird Science followed two boys who, after being bullied, created their ideal woman on a computer and brought her to life.

Kelly LeBrock earns a lot of praise for her performance as Lisa, but looking past her reveals some problems. Weird Science relies heavily on stereotypes for most of its humor, and the charm that is present in most of Hughes’ characters is notably absent from the movie’s main duo. These days, it’s hard to watch Weird Science without cringing.

4) Tron

Being one of the first films to embrace CGI, Tron became an outcast. It was even disqualified from the Best Visual Effects category at the 55th Academy Awards because the industry couldn’t wrap its head around the finished product. However, people who went to watch Tron with an open mind were blown away by its visuals.

The problem with Tron is that it’s like putting lipstick on a pig. After reflecting on its story, it’s hard to ignore the fact that it lacks substance and doesn’t bring anything new to the table. Having two lackluster follow-ups also doesn’t help Tron‘s case.

3) The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix changed cinema forever; there’s no other way to put it. After releasing the winner of all winners, the Wachowskis returned to the drawing board and went to work on the sequel, The Matrix Reloaded. The band was back together, and at first, that was enough for the fans.

While Reloaded has its fair share of impressive action sequences, it bites off more than it can chew at the end of the day, throwing too much at the audience and delivering an unsatisfactory cliffhanger. With a bit of hindsight, The Matrix‘s sequel does everything that the original does, just worse.

2) Prometheus

Ridley Scott created one of cinema’s most iconic villains in the Xenomorph. However, he didn’t take the time to explain where the creature came from. With Prometheus, Scott decided to set out to answer all the questions surrounding the Alien franchise, and it initially felt like the right move.

Prometheus‘ best quality is that it introduces interesting characters like Michael Fassbender’s David and Noomi Rapace’s Elizabeth Shaw. The story the characters find themselves a part of, though, is too much for the Alien franchise to handle. The only thing that Prometheus has going for it is that its missteps led to the creation of projects like Alien: Romulus and Alien: Earth.

Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey redefined what sci-fi can be. It refused to constantly dump exposition and instead embraced long sequences with no dialogue, highlighting the quality of its filmmaking. With all that going for it, it seemed like a good idea to greenlight the sequel, 2010: The Year We Make Contact, which was praised upon its release as a worthwhile follow-up.

What bogs 2010 down is overexplaining the mysteries that made the original so unique. The ending of the movie also wants to have its cake and eat it, too, which leaves a bad taste in the mouth. There’s a reason no one mentions 2010 in the same breath as 2001.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!