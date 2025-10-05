KPop Demon Hunters Come to Live-Action After Dominating Netflix’s 2025 Chart

There are several milestones to let you know that something has made some sort of impact on pop culture, and being spoofed on SNL is most certainly one such milestone. The SNL season premiere was hosted happened to be hosted by global superstar Bad Bunny, and if you’ve got one global star in the mix, why not add three more? That’s exactly what happened when Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters made its SNL debut, and it was priceless.

KPop Demon Hunters made its debut in a skit of the same name, which featured Bad Bunny, Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, and Chloe Fineman. In the skit, we find four adults talking about what’s going on in their lives and general small talk, and when the topic of movies comes up, Thomas (Bad Bunny) can’t stop raving about KPop Demon Hunters.

When they start talking about movies, they bring up films like One Battle After Another and Frankenstein, and that’s when Thomas says he loves KPop Demon Hunters. The group seems dismissive of it and then asks if he’s been watching it with his kids, but Thomas informs them that the movie isn’t really for kids and that he doesn’t have any kids anyway.

The conversation then moves to music, and Thomas brings up the movie again. When they dismiss it once more, Thomas calls them idiots and says it isn’t just a movie, but is based on a true story. Thomas turns away at this point, and that’s when he starts thinking to himself, paving the way for Arden Cho (Rumi), May Hong (Mira), and Ji-young Yoo (Zoey) to pop up on screen and sing a part of their hit songs from the film.

We see this happen again before Bowen Yang makes his debut in the skit as the villainous Jinu before launching into Soda Pop. We then get a disturbingly hilarious moment from Sherman as she is possessed, and that leads to a full in-person performance of Golden. You can watch the delightful skit in the video above.

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s Biggest Hit

Netflix has had some major hits over the years, and several that have managed to find their way into the zeitgeist for lengthy amounts of time, but KPop Demon Hunters has surpassed all of those to take the title of the most popular Netflix film ever. That’s a lofty title, but one Netflix itself coined for the project, so it’s hard to argue.

The film had already become Netflix’s most-watched animated film ever, but it then went on to amass more than 236 million views and counting, placing it as the most popular Netflix film of all time.

On top of that, KPop Demon Hunters is also one of the more profitable films for the streamer ever, as Netflix released a special sing-along version in theaters that went on to sell out across the globe. Over the course of two days (yes, only two), it ended up making $18 million, which is even more impressive when you consider that it was already available to stream during that theatrical run and had been for over a month. Now it’s been entered into the SNL catalog, adding yet one more impressive accomplishment to its resume.

