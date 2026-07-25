16 Years Later, Will Smith Reveals the Embarrassing Reason Why He Passed on One of Nolan’s Greatest Movies

Sci-fi is a genre that has long been accused of being overly cerebral and complicated, with movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Andromeda Strain, and Stalker often cited as examples of films that are wildly complicated and, therefore, confusing to the masses. And that’s exactly the reason, it seems, that Will Smith initially passed on what would have been the role of a lifetime in one of Christopher Nolan‘s greatest films of all time—he “just didn’t get it.”

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Inception released back in 2010 to critical and general acclaim, despite a hotly debated ending, and to this day it still holds high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes—86% and 91%, respectively. Which is no small feat for a sci-fi movie. With an all-star cast, including names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Elliot Page, and Joseph Gordon Levitt, the movie centers around a man named Dom Cobb (DiCaprio), a thief with the rare ability to enter people’s dreams, stealing their deepest, darkest secrets to trade in the world of corporate espionage. But his gift is a double-edged sword, having taken everything that Cobb loves and leaving him with a criminal record. But redemption comes from a strange place for Cobb. The job that promises it? To plant an idea in someone’s mind. And according to Smith, he could have played a major role in the movie had it been more easily explained.

Is Inception Really That Hard to Understand?

Will Smith reveals Christopher Nolan offered him Inception first and he turned it down because he didn’t get it



“I don’t think I’ve ever even said it publicly before, and I’m gonna say it now because we’re opening up to one another”



“Chris Nolan brought me Inception first, and… pic.twitter.com/lnfhIXMYFl — Third (@thirdmetax) July 24, 2026

No. The plot is actually relatively simple: put an idea in someone’s head using a unique set of skills that allows you to enter their dreams. Which is why Smith claiming that it is is particularly embarrassing—and the internet is tearing him apart for it. Speaking with KissXtra, Smith said, “I don’t think I’ve ever even said it publicly before, and I’m going to say it now because we’re opening up to one another. Chris Nolan brought me Inception first, and I didn’t get it.” He went on to elaborate, adding, “And now that I think about it, it’s those movies that go into those alternate realities; they don’t pitch well.”

And it seems that passing on sci-fi movies that go on to be genre-defining films is a habit of Smith’s. He also claims to have passed on a role in The Matrix, which obviously became one of the biggest franchises ever made. “Didn’t he also turn down the role for Neo in the Matrix trilogy? What a clown,” said one user on X. Another added, “So every major project gets offered to Will first, and then he moves on and chooses After Earth.”

What are your thoughts on Will Smith saying that movies like Inception are too difficult to understand? Do you think that sci-fi is becoming too cerebral for regular audiences, or is this just a skill issue? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying.