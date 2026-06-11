After Mastering Sci-Fi, Christopher Nolan Can Now Take Over Another Movie Genre

Christopher Nolan is one of the most prolific filmmakers of the modern day, and his highly anticipated 2026 film is set to take him to a place that he has never gone before. Nolan’s blockbuster movies span a variety of genres and story types, but he does tend to rely on some repeating tropes and genre trends. Many of Nolan’s movies have non-chronological timelines, most famously in his films Memento and Dunkirk. However, an even more present trend throughout Nolan’s filmography is his exploration of sci-fi genre.

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Most of Nolan’s most popular movies are sci-fi films, causing many audience members to think of him as a sci-fi director. Inception, Interstellar, and Tenet are all explicitly sci-fi films, with each one being built around a concept that acts as the film’s hook. On top of that, The Prestige and Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy all contain sci-fi elements, furthering his connection with the genre. While Nolan has ventured more into historical dramas in recent years with Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, his next movie is nothing like he’s ever done before.

Christopher Nolan Is Releasing His First Fantasy Film In 2026

The Odyssey will release in theaters on July 17, 2026, with the movie being incredibly hyped by fans in the wake of Nolan’s Best Picture-winning film Oppenheimer. Interestingly, The Odyssey will be Nolan’s first fantasy movie, a genre that he has never before explored. Homer’s classic epic is full of gods, magic, monsters, and more, meaning that Nolan has gotten to play in a sandbox that wasn’t available in his previous films.

While Interstellar did have elements of The Odyssey baked into its DNA, it was far from a fantasy film. Trailers for The Odyssey have already shown off the Cyclops Polyphemus, one of the most recognizable characters from the Greek epic. The incredibly impressive design of Polyphemus in The Odyssey is only a taste of what could come when the final film releases, as this is just one of the many trials that Odysseus will encounter on his journey home.

Based on the marketing materials, the tone and production design of The Odyssey attempts to ground the story, giving it the dark and gritty treatment that has ironically been ever-present in Hollywood since the release of Nolan’s own The Dark Knight. Major fantasy movies are often heightened and whimsical, so this approach to The Odyssey material is definitely a twist on what audiences are used to. However, the film seems to be mostly faithful to Homer’s source material, which is great news for fans of the original epic, as arguably the most well-known Odyssey film is O Brother, where art thou?.

Could Fantasy Be Nolan’s Next Big Genre?

After decades of being one of the masters of sci-fi, Nolan has seemingly taken a step back from the genre. The box office failure and mixed critical reception of Tenet may have had something to do with it, but Nolan’s pivot from Interstellar to Dunkirk already indicated that he has become more interested in the past. Dunkirk and Oppenheimer led many to believe that Nolan may switch to focus more on historical dramas, but since The Odyssey seems like such a passion project for the director, fantasy may be the genre that his films focus on next.

There are plenty of epics like The Odyssey that Nolan could adapt if the 2026 film is a success. For a more direct connection, Nolan could adapt Homer’s other iconic epic, The Iliad. Outside of Greek epics, Nolan could make movie versions of stories like Beowulf or The Epic of Gilgamesh. These well-known stories don’t have definitive movie versions, and if anyone can bring the scale of them to the big screen, it’s Nolan.

Nolan is already well-suited for tackling the fantasy genre, as it contains many elements that are already present in his sci-fi movies. Faraway fantasy lands aren’t that different from faraway planets, the past isn’t that different from the distant future, and gods and monsters aren’t that different from aliens and robots. Nolan has already proven that he can ground the fantastical and use these elements to explore complex themes, something that could easily translate to the fantasy genre.

On top of that, Nolan’s work with non-chronological timelines already proves that he can tackle stories on different timescales. Interstellar takes place over decades, meaning that years-spanning epics shouldn’t be a problem for him. The Odyssey could prove that Nolan is capable of handling fantasy material, setting him up for a wildly different directorial future.