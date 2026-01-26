20-Year-Old Video Game Movie Franchise May Be Dead Again After New Box Office & RT Disappointment

When it comes to movie subgenres, video game movies have to be among the least-respected. Conceived as adaptations of beloved and successful video games, the video game movie was seen to be a simple yet brilliant idea, as it came with an established audience of fans, and only needed to broaden its appeal a little. Sadly, most video game movies tend to fall short, rarely matching the popularity of their source material, and seemingly wasting whatever cinematic potential they may have had. Some attribute this to the subtle but important differences between the two forms of media, while others simply believe that adapting interactive stories onto the big screen simply doesn’t work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Return to Silent Hill was the first Silent Hill movie in more than 13 years, following the release of Silent Hill: Revelation in 2012, itself a sequel to 2006’s Silent Hill. The third film in the franchise, loosely based on the events of the video game Silent Hill 2, was intended to reboot the movie continuity. Unfortunately, it has grossed just $3 million at the domestic box office, and its reviews make for pretty poor reading. The negative reception to the movie combined with its box office disappointment might spell the end of the franchise which has spanned two decades.

Return To Silent Hill Was Likely The Franchise’s Last Chance At Cinematic Success

Although first looks at Return to Silent Hill seemed promising for fans, the end result was not what many had hoped. Considering that the first two movies both reviewed poorly and performed below expectations at the box office, the third film was considered by many to be the franchise’s last chance at success. With its abysmal opening and scathing reviews, Return to Silent Hill seems to have buried any hope the franchise had of survival.

While the movie’s individual quality seems to be the most likely culprit for its failure, it’s worth nothing that video game adaptations rarely find big-screen success. Silent Hill adapting Konami’s revolutionary video game series of the same name seemed a perfect choice, as the visual elements of the source material seemed prime for a Hollywood adaptation. However, as with another horror video game movie franchise, Resident Evil, Silent Hill just couldn’t translate the chills of the game to an exciting on-screen story.

It’s a shame, as Return to Silent Hill was one of the most anticipated video game movies of 2026. Sadly, box office results don’t lie, and, combined with the movie’s terrible reviews, it seems that the Silent Hill movie franchise won’t survive this latest blow. With three attempts at bringing the games to big screen all failing pretty spectacularly, it seems incredibly unlikely that Hollywood will make another attempt. While that might seem disappointing for some, it’s hard to argue with the consistently unimpressive results that will almost certainly inform studios’ decisions about the franchise moving forward.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!