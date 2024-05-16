Return to Silent Hill Reveals First Look

Details about Return to Silent Hill have been pretty scarce since the movie was first announced, but that changed today, as we've now gotten our first look at the film. We don't have a trailer just yet, but Variety has shared an image from the movie, which features Pyramid Head. The character looks pretty close to his appearance in Silent Hill 2, and Pyramid Head can also be seen wielding the Great Knife, his iconic weapon from the series. While the image doesn't give us much else to go on, the colors are notable, as they do a great job evoking the video games.

The image of Pyramid Head in Return to Silent Hill can be found below.

(Photo: Variety)

What is Return to Silent Hill?

Return to Silent Hill is the next movie in the Silent Hill film series. The film will see the return of director Christophe Gans, who directed the first Silent Hill movie back in 2006. However, it seems viewers won't need any familiarity with the original, or the 2012 sequel Silent Hill: Revelation. Instead, this movie seems to be largely focused on adapting the 2001 video game Silent Hill 2, which was also self-contained. Like its video game inspiration, Return to Silent Hill will follow the story of James Sunderland as he searches Silent Hill for his wife, Mary. The two characters will be played by Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson, respectively,

It's rare to see a video game adaptation directly covering the events of a single game; typically, the writers and directors pick and choose elements from various titles and blend them together. However, Silent Hill 2 is widely regarded as the high point in the franchise, and its narrative has been acclaimed for more than two decades. In that regard, it makes a lot of sense to use as the focal point for a soft reboot of the movies.

Silent Hill 2 on PS5

Over the last few years, Konami has been putting a lot of effort into rebuilding the Silent Hill franchise. Return to Silent Hill is just one part of the equation, and there are several new video games currently in the works. The most notable of these also happens to be a remake of Silent Hill 2, which is coming to PlayStation 5 from the developer Bloober Team. At this time, a release date has not been announced, but rumors suggest it will be arriving this year. If it does, fans could get a chance to experience two different retellings of Silent Hill 2 in 2024: one on PS5, and the other on the big screen! Unfortunately, neither project has a set release date just yet.

What do you think of this image from Return to Silent Hill? Are you looking forward to the movie? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!