2021 Academy Awards Nominees to Be Announced By Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Fresh off the news yesterday that a change in venue for the 2021 Oscars ceremony is being considered, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a development for the nomination process. Kicking off first thing Monday morning, that's this Monday, March 15, acting power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas will announce the full 2021 Academy Award nominations in all 23 categories. The event will take place in a two-part live stream available on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. The 93rd Oscars will take place on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 P.M. ET/5 P.M. PT.

The two parts of the live stream, and which categories will be announced when includes:

5:19 AM PT/8:19 AM ET

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:31 AM PT/8:31 AM ET

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

It seems likely that plans for the location of the Oscars ceremony may also be confirmed during the nominations live-streams. It was previously theorized that an "Oscar bubble” might be implemented for nominees like what teams in the NBA did throughout their most recent finals match-ups in Orlando, requiring participants to isolate in one location together until the event can be carried out in relative safety. AMPAS has not confirmed if this is something in the cards for the Oscars, and it's possible we won't know about it for some time.

Originally set for February 28th of next year, the 93rd Academy Awards have already been postponed until April 25, 2021. This delay will allow the window of competition to be extended for the awards, making the field of entries even bigger. Though typically the eligibility window runs from January to December, this year's awards will honor films released from January 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021, meaning releases like Apple TV+'s Cherry could nab a nomination despite being released two days before the eligibility window closes.

