Francis Lawrence did everything he could to keep 2005’s Constantine PG-13, and it was all to no avail. “If I knew we were going to get an R, I would have made an R-rated movie,” he told Kevin McCarthy on the On Film podcast (as transcribed by Dread Central). Nowadays, the mere fact of lead character John Constantine being a smoker might automatically bump up the rating a bit, but the MPAA hadn’t gotten there yet in 2005. As was so often the case, they rendered a subjective judgment; one not subject to appeal because they didn’t use objective criteria to back it up.

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“They decided that the movie was too intense and there’s nothing we could do to it to change their minds into a PG-13,” recalls Lawrence. When he tried arguing that the movie was no more violent than The Lord of the Rings, they gave the bewildering response, “Yes, but elves and orcs are not real. But people believe angels and demons are.”

The MPAA Has Always Been Capricious

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There’s a lot to unpack with that statement about angels and demons. Like, how many religious believers think angels and demons literally look like human beings with wings? If people believe in angels and demons, don’t they already believe in a war in Heaven that created evil, and is/was more violent than anything Constantine shows? Could the script have made them Hindu avatars, specifying that they’re not the kind of angels Christians believe in? It’s not uncommon for censors in the U.S. to have a religious bias — the PMRC infamously used to slap the “Explicit lyrics” label on albums like Danzig’s Lucifuge that didn’t have any profanity, but mentioned demons.

In the years since, of course, we’ve seen Matt Ryan’s more comic-accurate John Constantine take on angels and demons on network TV. DC Studios under James Gunn were looking at rebooting the character, and probably would have aimed for a PG-13 as well. Now that Gunn’s out, and David Ellison is looking to push A-listers, a Keanu Reeves-led sequel to Constantine 2005, from the director of The Hunger Games, is probably looking better and better. Having learned his lesson the first time, though, Lawrence is just going to go for an R rating. Check out the full podcast below:

Lawrence isn’t the first DC director to have to deal with the ratings board — Zack Snyder’s director’s cuts of both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League were rated R, but only after PG-13 theatrical cuts failed to do the numbers they needed. With a new guiding principle in place that superheroes need to be fun for the whole family, and new boss Jeremy Latcham explicitly and overtly a man of faith, Constantine 2 might run into some trouble. Although with TV’s The Chosen depicting angel warriors in its Jesus story, and Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ likely to depict angels and demons, we may have hit a point of normalization for that sort of imagery, for people who do and don’t believe.

Do you think an R-rated Constantine 2 has a shot at being made any time soon? Sound off in comments!