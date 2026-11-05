A New John Constantine Movie Is in the Works at DC From Evil Dead Wrath’s Francis Galluppi

A new Constantine movie is in the works at DC Studios, and Evil Dead Wrath director Francis Galluppi was tapped to write the movie. This could be the next big horror movie for DC after the success of Clayface, which has become the highest-grossing pure body horror movie in history. However, other than the naming of a writer and the fact that it is in development, there is little news about whether this will bring back either of the actors who played John Constantine in live-action projects in the past. Keanu Reeves played the mystical detective in a 2005 movie, and Matt Ryan played the character in the Arrowverse.

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According to Deadline, the new Constantine movie is in very early development. Galluppi’s next movie, Evil Dead Wrath, is the seventh installment in the iconic horror franchise that Sam Raimi began over 40 years ago. That movie was Galluppi’s entry into studio filmmaking, and moving to DC Studios is a huge move for the filmmaker.

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A Constantine Movie Has Been in Development for Years

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A follow-up to Keanu Reeves’ Constantine movie has been in development for years. In 2025, Constantine director Francis Lawrence said that DC Studios supported the sequel, and it had supported the movie before James Gunn and Peter Safran took control of the DCU. Reeves was also supposed to return to the franchise, but there were previous reports that he was not happy with the scripts, and the movie wouldn’t get made until he was happy with the direction the story would take. At the time, Lawrence said that Akiva Goldsman was writing the script, but it has now been well over a year since that update.

Deadline mentioned both Reeves’ and Ryan’s performances as John Constantine, but it didn’t say whether the new movie would include either of those actors. Obviously, with Galluppi added as the writer, Goldsman is no longer involved, so it is likely the film will head in a fresh, new direction, and there is a chance it could move on from Reeves, while also not bringing back Ryan as well. Gunn and Safran have brought back actors from the pre-DCU, but there have been no talks about bringing in anyone from the Arrowverse.

With Deadline reporting the news, it is taken with a lot more credit than regular social media scoopers, but as always, nothing should be taken as gospel until James Gunn announces something about it. With the idea that the film is in early development, this also doesn’t mean that the movie is going to be made, as there have been several films and shows that have been in developmental stages that never actually entered into production before the DCU cancelled the projects.

Are you excited about a new Constantine movie? Let us know what you want to see in the movie in the comments below.