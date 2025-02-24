Constantine 4K Makes the Cult Classic Feel Brand New (In the Best Way Possible)

Constantine has spent two decades cementing its status as one of the true cult classics in the comic book/superhero space. Met with mixed reviews and just a decent box office performance in 2005, the film has gone on to be an overwhelming favorite amongst fans, thanks in large part to DVD and Blu-ray sales over the years. Now, in honor of its 20th anniversary, Constantine has received a full 4K restoration and release from Warner Bros., overseen by director Francis Lawrence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When a filmmaker is involved in a 4K restoration of their own work, that’s usually a good sign (most Criterion films are restored with director approval), and Constantine is no exception. Lawrence brought original Constantine colorist Dave Hussey back for this 20th anniversary 4K and it is easily one of the best studio discs of 2025 so far.

Constantine‘s new 4K release — which is available now — makes the 20-year-old film feel almost brand new. When it comes to restorations of decades-old films, the phrase “brand new” usually doesn’t inspire confidence. One of the most common issues that physical media collectors and movie fans have with 4K restorations is picture losing its age and grain, usually in favor of a smoother, more “modern” appearance. When I say that Constantine looks new, this isn’t what I’m talking about.

Constantine was ahead of its time in 2005, combining supernatural and noir elements into a pseudo-action blockbuster that dropped viewers into the middle of a war between heaven and hell. The special effects available at the time couldn’t quite keep up with Lawrence’s vision and many of the VFX-heavy moments have struggled to age gracefully over the last 20 years. Turns out all Constantine needed was a some restorative work and upgraded colors.

There’s plenty of film grain present on Constantine‘s 4K, but it somehow feels like a movie that always had more modern tools at its disposal. The demons blend into this grungy world much more seamlessly. The otherworldly firepower looks like it belongs, like it’s actually real in that version of the universe. Somehow this restoration has modernized Constantine in such a way that seems to have unlocked its truest — and originally intended — form.

Even when you remove the VFX element from the conversation, the colors of Constantine‘s restoration make a truly special presentation. It only takes a few minutes to remind you that there’s still nothing else quite like this style in modern comic book movies.

From the colors down to the smallest details, this is a thoroughly excellent 4K restoration. It sounds tremendous from beginning to end, with all of that low, noir dialogue balanced perfectly with the loud action sequences and otherworldly snarls. To top it all off, there’s a lengthy featurette that reunites Francis Lawrence and Keanu Reeves after two decades, allowing them (and others involved) the chance to reflect on Constantine‘s legacy.

The year is still very young, but Constantine has done plenty to establish itself as one of 2025’s best restoration projects so far.

You can purchase your copy of the Constantine 4K here.