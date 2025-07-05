23 Awesome Toys and Collectibles for the New How To Train Your Dragon Fan

Dreamworks’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon has introduced the franchise and its lovable lead Toothless to a whole new generation of fans, and the film is still soaring at the box office. The film has received quite the warm reception from longtime fans and new fans alike, and that means you likely know someone who is looking to add Toothless, Hiccup, Astrid, and the rest of the crew to their collection. With that in mind, we’ve collected some of the coolest toys, collectibles, plush, apparel, books, action figures, and games from the new live-action event and brought them together into one place, making this your one-stop shop for all things awesome.

Whether you’re a fan of the cast of heroes and their dragons, the imposing big bad of the film, or the always adorable Toothless, there’s something in this list that you’ll probably want to pick up. There are also new clothes, wallets, backpacks, and plushies to consider, and if you want to add some dragon decor to your home, we’ve got that covered here as well. There are also new games fans can dive into, and if you’re looking to re-live the adventure after seeing the movie, you’ve got options there, too. Let’s start with some of the toys and action figures, which really went the extra mile.

Toys and Action Figures

1. Spin Master’s Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless: Embark on epic adventures with How To Train Your Dragon Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless! This action-packed Toothless dragon toy transports you right into the thrilling world of dragons and Vikings! Transform Toothless from his dive position to unleash his massive wings into his glide position — featuring his 25-inch wingspan, just like in the movie! Charge your Night Fury’s plasma blast with a push of a button and press again to release with lights and chomping sounds. Kids can recreate their favorite scenes or invent new stories as they dive into pretend play and sensory play with this engaging dragon figure toy. Start your adventures with ideal pretend play toys for ages 5-7. Whether it’s for a birthday, holiday, or any celebration, this dragon figurine is an exciting option for young fans to inspire imaginative play and heroic adventures.” The Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothles retails for $29.99 and is available here.

2. Spin Master’s How to Train Your Dragon Viking Duo Action Figures: The Viking Duo Action Figure packs each come with the pilot and their dragon, and there are four different sets to choose from. There’s Hiccup and Toothless, Astrid and Nadder, Gronckle and Fishlegs, and a Walmart-exclusive Hideous Zippleback, Ruffnut, and Tuffnut set. The figures are all 3 inches while the dragons range in size. Hideous Zippleback is 19 inches, Toothless is 13 inches, Nadder is 10 inches, and Gronkle is 7 inches. Hiccup, Astrid, and Fishlegs’ sets retail for $14.89, while Zippleback retails for $19.94. You can order them here, here, here, and here.

3. Spin Master’s Titan Red Death Figure: Bring home the queen of dragons with the How to Train Your Dragon, Titan Red Death action figure! This massive 23-inch Titan Red Death dragon toy is designed with authentic movie styling, that transports you right into the thrilling Isle of Berk, featuring her red spots and shredded wings! Featuring articulated wings, legs, and head, this dragon figure is ready for any imaginative battle. Activate Titan Red Death’s ferocious roars to bring the excitement home. (2 AA Batteries Included) Kids can recreate their favorite scenes or invent new stories as they dive into sensory play and pretend play toys for ages 5-7. Whether it’s a birthday, holiday, or any celebration, this dragon figurine is an exciting option for young fans to inspire imaginative play and heroic adventures. The Red Death figure will retail for $42.99, and you can order it here.

4. Spin Master’s Tame & Train Interactive Toothless: Bring the adventure of How To Train Your Dragon home with the Tame & Train Interactive Toothless dragon toy. Open the packaging “cage” to welcome your very own Toothless. Earn his trust by holding his favorite snack, the included fish, as he locks on and tracks the fish and your movements. Grow your bond with Toothless as he goes from wild to tame with 5 different personalities. Unlock games with Toothless like “keep away”, “follow me”, and “chicken” to discover more reactions and sounds from the Night Fury. Achieve the final bond to witness his plasma attack with spring-loaded 20-inch wings and blue flashing eyes. Lift Toothless for flight sounds with your newly bonded dragon. Batteries included. Kids can recreate their favorite scenes or invent new stories as they dive into pretend play and sensory play with this engaging dragon figure. Start your adventures with ideal pretend play toys for ages 5-7. The Tame & Train Interactive Toothless retails for $52.99, and you can order it here.

5. Spin Master’s Electronic Blast & Roar Toothless Mask: Become the famous Night Fury with How To Train Your Dragon, Blast and Roar Toothless Mask. This captivating kids dragon costume lets fans dress like their favorite dragon, Toothless. Embrace being the Night Fury with plasma blast lights, sounds and even mist to bring the adventures of Berk home. Some assembly required and batteries included. With 2 mode settings, tame the beast inside or go full Night Fury while pretending to be Toothless. Kids can recreate their favorite scenes or invent new stories as they dive into sensory play and pretend play toys for ages 5-7. The Blast & Roar Toothless Mask retails for $29.94, and you can order it here.

6. Spin Master’s Crossbow Launch Toothless Flying Stunt Glider: Step into the world of How To Train Your Dragon with the Crossbow Launch Toothless! Pull the crossbow trigger to launch the lightweight foam Toothless and watch him soar with his 15-inch wingspan. Adjust his tail to perform flying stunts like dive bombs and barrel rolls. With its authentic movie styling, this dragon toy brings your favorite character to life. Perfectly sized for small hands, the crossbow launcher is easy to handle, making them ideal pretend play toys for ages 5-7. The Crossbow Launch Toothless retails for $24.99, and you can order it here.

7. Smyths Toys’ Wow! Stuff Real FX Toothless Puppetronic: Introducing Universal Dreamworks How To Train Your Dragon Toothless Puppetronic by RealFX, innovation from WOW! Stuff. The newest member of the Puppetronics RealFX range where puppetry and cutting edge electronics combine to bring Toothless to life. With over 50 action and sound combinations, hear Toothless snort and growl with real sounds from the movie. Watch as his mouth moves, and head turns, all while responding to your touch! Using advanced technology, release the dragon smoke through the nose and the mouth of Toothless and be amazed by his iconic purple plasma blast, that will WOW friends and family. Packed full of play value you can showcase Toothless’s moods (caring & loving or protective & defensive), using the button located inside Toothless’s head. The same button will adjust Toothless’s eye lids, adding distinctive expressions to his moods. Our favourite dragons animatronic features, combined with delightful puppetry create a captivating experience for kids and adults alike! Standing nearly 26cm tall, Toothless is the ideal size for hugs, cuddles, and endless imaginative adventures. His soft and cuddly design makes him a cherished friend that kids will adore. Toothless Puppetronic by RealFX is the ultimate toy for fans and collectors of all ages! Officially licensed merchandise by Dreamworks Consumer Products. 2024 Dreamworks. The Wow! Stuff Real FX Toothless Puppetronic retails for $69.99, and you can order it right here.

The Adorable Toothless

8. LEGO Icons How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless: In need of a friendly dragon by your side? Build an adorable replica of the Night Fury, Toothless, complete with a saddle and repaired tail fin. Pose the head, jaw, wings and tail for a dynamic display that playfully captures the charm of the iconic Night Fury. The LEGO Icons How To Train Your Dragon Toothless retails for $69.99, and you can order it here.

9. How to Train Your Dragon Toothless Build-A-Bear Plush: Ready to fly? Fire up the fun and take off with your very own Toothless plush! With black plush and green eyes, this playful, loyal and intelligent dragon is ready to become your new best friend. Add a saddle to your Toothless plush to get him ready to take to the skies! The standard Toothless Plush retails for $38.00, while the Toothless Plush with Saddle retails for $46.50, and both can be ordered here.

10. Toothless and Hiccup Tubbz: Unleash the magic of dragons in your TUBBZ collection with the Toothless XL TUBBZ from How to Train Your Dragon! This highly detailed collectible transforms the mischievous Night Fury into an 8” rubber duck, complete with his signature green eyes, sleek black scales, and iconic tail fin. Equipped with a saddle and stirrups, there’s even space for a regular-sized TUBBZ to ride along. A must-have for fans and collectors, this XL edition is a stunning centrepiece for your dragon hoard! The Giant XL Edition of Toothless retails for $99.99, and the First Edition Hiccup retails for $24.99. You can order both right here.

11. Franco Kids Light up Eyes Stuffed Animal Pillow Toothless: Your little dragon trainer will be ready for any adventure with their very own dragon by their side. Any fan of the How to Train Your Dragon movies will love this plush character pillow shaped like the loyal dragon, Toothless. This Toothless character pillow is the perfect plush toy for your little one to sleep and play with. The high-quality microfiber material is ultra-soft and snuggly and the polyester filling provides plenty of cushioning for them to rest their head on. Full of fun character details, this Toothless dragon pillow looks just like the movie character with eye-catching features like three-dimensional ears and wings, embroidered face detailing, and his signature red tail. When they’re not using their How to Train Your Dragon pillow to sleep or play, it will make a fun addition to their bedroom décor. The light-up pillow plush retails for $27.99, and you can order it here.

12: Hug and Glide Toothless: Take to the skies with Toothless! This innovative plush toy shows the iconic dragon from How to Train Your Dragon with movie-accurate details, including soft black plush with shiny scales, felt claws, and bright green embroidered eyes. Toothless is ready to take flight with large, velvety-soft wings that reach 16 inches across, letting him glide and transport you to the Isle of Berk! Simply secure two fingers under his front claws, pull back and release for Toothless to soar through the air! His soft wings then curl inward with a snap to give your arm a snug hug when it’s time for a cuddle. The Hug and Glide Toothless retails for $19.99, and you can order it here.

13. Pillow Pets How to Train Your Dragon Toothless: Pillow Pets and DreamWorks teamed up to bring Toothless out of the screen and into your home in a soft, cozy plush form that everyone can snuggle up with and enjoy. This Pillow Pet starts out as a fun pal to play with, and then its belly unfastens to magically turn it into a pillow! Toothless is a Night Fury, the most intelligent kind of dragon. Although he commands respect from Vikings and dragons alike, Toothless is still playful and fun. He’s the perfect friend in plush form since he will always be ready to go on adventures and discover new things with you. The Pillow Pets Toothless retails for $39.99, and you can order it here.

Collectibles and Decor

14. Funko Pop Deluxe: How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless: Forge a friendship for the ages with POP! Deluxe Toothless! This Night Fury is ready to soar through the skies and into your POP! Movies collection, so give him a place to land in your How to Train Your Dragon live-action film lineup! Vinyl figure is approximately 6.45-inches tall. The Pop Deluxe Toothless retails for $26.99, and you can order it here. You can also pick up Pops for Hiccup and Astrid here and here, and both retail for $12.99.

15. How To Train Your Dragon Drifters Collectible Blind Box Figure: How To Train Your Dragon Drifters collectible blind box figures featuring one of seven possible dragons. Each collectible dragon comes with display base and stackable totem. Seven in total to collect. The How To Train Your Dragon Drifters Collectible Figures can be purchased for $24.00, and you can order them here.

16. How to Train Your Dragon Toothless YouTooz Plush: Toothless has arrived at Youtooz with no training required! This adorable little Night Fury sits at 9 inches tall with a pair of huge green eyes shining out from his smiling black face as his ears poke upward. His front paws keeping him upright, small wings protrude from his shoulders as a long red and black tail sticks out from his back. This plush is packed to the seams with 100% PP cotton and is made of the softest minky material, perfect for cuddling or flying with! The standard 9-inch plus retails for $29.99, while the weighted 16-inch plush retails for $39.99. You can order both here.

17. Pop Mart The Monsters How To Train Your Dragon Figurine: Pop Mart recently introduced a new version of Toothless in its The Monsters line, and as you can see in the image above, this version of Toothless features an animated aesthetic and eyes that pop with color. The figurine stands at 6.89 inches and retails for $114.99, but there’s also a chance that you draw the ultra rare Light Fury figurine as well. You can order The Monsters Toothless here.

Books, Games, and Apparel

18. Insight Editions The Art and Making of How to Train Your Dragon Hardcover: How to Train Your Dragon tells the incredible story of young Hiccup and his friendship with the formidable Night Fury Toothless on the stunning Isle of Berk. Writer-director Dean DeBlois returns to tell the young teenager’s story in a thrilling live-action reimagining, breathing new life into a beloved film.

Created in collaboration with Dean DeBlois, this deluxe book features hundreds of never-before-seen pieces of concept art, gorgeous images straight from the set, and exclusive interviews with key members of the cast and crew—including Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and returning actor Gerard Butler. This book takes readers on a comprehensive journey through the making of the film, detailing everything from the construction of sets and the creation of the film’s score to the process of bringing the dragons to life on-screen. Including an exclusive preface by author Cressida Cowell and an introduction by Dean DeBlois, The Art and Making of How to Train Your Dragon will be sure to delight both new and returning fans of all ages. The Art of Making of How to Train Your Dragon retails for $50.00, and you can order it here.

19. Simon & Schuster’s Book of Dragons: Dragons come in all shapes and sizes, with different strengths and weakness. But make no mistake, they’re all mighty! Find out all there is to know about each species, like their size and special powers, in this guidebook to the dragons of Berk, inspired by the new film. The Book of Dragons retails for $9.99, and you can order it here.

20. Simon & Schuster’s When Hiccup Met Toothless: Ready-to-Read Level 2: This Level 2 Ready-to-Read retells an exciting scene from the movie! Fighting dragons is a way of life on the Isle of Berk. As the son of the chief, this is all Hiccup has ever known. But when Hiccup befriends Toothless, an injured dragon, his long-held beliefs are challenged, and he has the chance to change Berk forever! The Ready to Read Level 2 book retails for $5.99, and you can order it here.

21. NEX Playground’s Conquer the Skies: Train, take flight, and defend Berk alongside your chosen dragon in Universal Pictures and DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon: Riders of the Skies. The game is for 1 to 2 players and features six immersive maps that allow you to take to the skies and defend Berk. You can find all of the information on NEX Playground right here.

22. Hasbro’s Monopoly DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Edition: Soar the skies! Train to become the best Dragon Rider in the Monopoly How to Train Your Dragon Edition board game. Players can step into the boots of Hiccup, Astrid, Ruffnut, and Tuffnut and live their Viking dreams. Pay with fish for lessons to become an expert in different dragon species. Then train them and compete in Viking challenges to test skills. The first player to train a dragon from each dragon class or the last player with fish wins! This fun family board game for kids and adults is an engaging indoor game for family time, vacations, and more. It makes an excellent birthday or holiday gift for kids ages 8+ who love dragons, kids board games, and Monopoly games. The How to Train Your Dragon Monopoly retails for $24.99, and you can order it here.

23. BoxLunch How To Train Your Dragon Collection: BoxLunch is offering a host of new apparel as well as backpacks, wallets, and keychains for franchise fans. One of our favorites is the Toothless Moon Portrait shirt, though we also love the Toothless Floral Embroidered Crewneck, the Toothless Icons Button-Up, and the Night Fury Icons Jacket. In the realm of backpacks and wallets, the Night Fury Quilted Mini Backpack and Toothless Figural Wallet are standouts, as is the one-two punch of the Toothless Neon Mini Backpack and Neon Wallet. You can check out the entire collection right here.

Will you be picking up any of the new How To Train Your Dragon items, and what was your favorite part of the film? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things toys, collectibles, and How To Train Your Dragon with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!