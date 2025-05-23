How to Train Your Dragon Director Teases More Live-Action Expansions of the Franchise

How to Train Your Dragon is the latest beloved animated film to be adapted into live-action, but part of what makes the upcoming movie so interesting is that Dean DeBlois directed both the original adaptation of the 2003 novel by Cressida Cowell and also the upcoming live-action take on the material. As evidenced by the upcoming movie’s trailers, the live-action film looks to be an authentic tribute to the source material, and it’s already confirmed that How to Train Your Dragon 2 will also be coming to live-action. During the grand opening of Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, DeBlois confirmed that there’s also a chance of getting all-new live-action movies that aren’t adaptations of previously released adventures.

Speaking to the chance of live-action spinoffs, the filmmaker confirmed, “I think there is, of course, yeah. The nice thing about it, especially revisiting it in live action, is casting a wider net in terms of the overall mythology and the world-building of it. So it does allow for, every direction we go, you could be just meeting new cultures, new dragons, so it does lend itself to that.”

He added, “[But] I’m not very good at predicting the future. I’ve got [my] hands full with Dragon 2.”

The new movie is described, “On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.”

DeBlois wasn’t merely in attendance at the opening of Epic Universe to celebrate his new film, as the park has also debuted the Isle of Berk. Upon entering the larger-than-life world of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, guests will be captivated by a real-life version of the iconic sweeping vista straight from the wildly popular How to Train Your Dragon films. As they take in the vast sparkling lagoon, two 40-foot-tall Viking statues, and an energetic village perched above churning seas, guests can embark on a variety of Viking adventures inspired by the beloved film series — including experiencing what it’s like to fly on a dragon on Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, competing to outscore and out soak fellow guests on Fyre Drill, posing for a photo with Toothless, and so much more.

“It’s surreal. I’m still getting my head around it,” DeBlois shared of his reaction to witnessing his creation come to life. “I had a camera in my face, so I was self-conscious of my emotional reaction. I think back to when I worked for Disney and we finished making Mulan, we thought the measure of success of an animated movie is if you get a Disney on Ice show, and Mulan got one. We thought, ‘OK, we made it.’ But now it’s a theme park — if you can get a theme park, then your movie has penetrated the zeitgeist and it’s become something that’s beloved.”

He continued, “And the attention to detail in Isle of Berk is incredible. It is the second movie come to life. They didn’t skimp, they really did their research. It’s fantastic.”

Universal’s Epic Universe is now open. How to Train Your Dragon is set to hit theaters on June 13th.

