Minecraft Releases New How to Train Your Dragon Content

How to Train Your Dragon is heading to theaters this week, and Minecraft fans can celebrate a little early thanks to an official add-on based on the movie. Available now for 1,340 MineCoins, the add-on was developed by Gamemode One, who previously handled Minecraft‘s Sonic the Hedgehog content. The newly released add-on will allow players to encounter some of the iconic dragons from the film in their Survival Worlds. These dragons include Gronckle, Deadly Nadder, Zippleback, Monstrous Nightmare, and Night Fury. As in the franchise, the add-on is all about befriending dragons and forming partnerships with them.

The core concept surrounding this add-on is that Minecraft players can build bonds with these dragons, and unlock new abilities as they do. Players will start earning their trust by bringing the dragons food (and they should avoid approaching with a weapon in hand). Once they’ve built up a bond with a dragon, they’ll be able to fly through the skies with them. As the bond deepens, more abilities will be unlocked, allowing these dragons to break blocks, and even use Blast Attacks. A trailer for the How to Train Your Dragon add-on can be found below. The add-on can be downloaded right here.

As players build up bonds, they might want to look the part of a dragon rider. With the Forge crafting table, players can create custom armor for their character, as well as their dragon. Minecraft players that don’t have the MineCoins to spend on the add-on will be happy to know that the game is also offering a free cosmetic based on How to Train Your Dragon. In the Dressing Room, players can grab Hiccup’s Viking Helmet. Based on the one worn in the movie by Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the design is free to claim through July 10th at 10 a.m. PT. The item will become paid content after that date.

From everything shown, the How to Train Your Dragon add-on seems like a pretty fun way to celebrate the new movie in Minecraft. The designs of the individual dragons are very strong, and do a nice job channeling the movie, while still fitting with the world of Minecraft. Players looking for more Minecraft content based on How to Train Your Dragon should know that the same developer released DLC based on the animated films back in 2021.

Minecraft players looking for something new outside of How to Train Your Dragon content can check out another recent add-on, which was just made available in the game for free. Minecraft‘s new Adidas Adventurers add-on provides a bunch of content based on the clothing brand. Different gear provides different abilities, and the add-on features several quests for players to complete.

