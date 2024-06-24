28 Years Later Star Explains How Sequel Connects to Original Movie

With just over a year before 28 Years Later is expected to hit theaters, star Jodie Comer sat down with reporter and podcaster Josh Horowitz, to talk about her new movie The Bikeriders for his Happy Sad Confused podcast. During the conversation, he pivoted to questions about 28 Years Later, which is now in production. The movie, which hails from director Danny Boyle, will reunite him with his 28 Days Later cinematographer, Anthony Dod Mantle. Filmed on consumer-grade equipment, the movie managed to make an enormous profit on the small initial investment.

Comer said that the enthusiasm the two are bringing the project is helping to energize the cast, and without giving much away in terms of details, she suggested that the callbacks to the original movie combined with some of the new, exciting stuff that Boyle is bringing to the table will make 28 Years Later worth the wait.

"I think there'll be a lot of -- just seeing what they're doing with the camera work, I think there'll be a lot of new," Comer said. "It's him, it's Danny, and I think he's constantly trying to find new ways and I think, just seeing where they've gone with it and all the new additions and explorations, I think people are going to be very excited."

You can see the full interview, with also features her Bikeriders co-star Austin Butler, below.

28 Days Later followed Jim (Murphy), a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma only to find that the accidental release of a highly contagious and aggression-inducing virus has caused a total breakdown of society. The film also starred Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson. Well received by both audiences and critics, the film was credited for revitalizing the zombie horror genre and numerous zombie-themed films followed.

28 Days Later got a sequel in 2007 with 28 Weeks Later, following efforts to create a safe zone in London after two young siblings break protocol to find a photograph of their mother and end up reintroducing the Rage Virus to the safe zone in the process. That film starred Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Imogen Poots, Idris Elba, and others. It was fairly positively received, but not quite the massive success that the first one was.

28 Years Later is set to open in theaters on June 20, 2025.