28 Years Later: Danny Boyle Sequel Begins Filming

28 Years Later, the highly anticipated sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, has officially started filming. Fans of the Danny Boyle original horror movie have been eagerly awaiting a third chapter in the franchise and with cameras now rolling it's now closer than ever. The BBC brings word of the start of production on 28 Years Later, revealing that production is set-up in the north east corner of England along the coast of Northumberland. This is a very different sect of the United Kingdom than any of the other movies in the 28 Days Later series were filmed, but could provide a unique setting considering the title's implication.

According to the outlet, the production has been seeking extras described as "athletic types" that will "be doing a lot of running." Longtime fans of the 28 Days Later series will know good and well that this means the adrenaline-fueled chases of those infected by Rage will be in front of cameras soon. Screenwriter Alex Garland and Danny Boyle collaborated on the script for 28 Years Later, working together for the first time since 2008's Sunshine.

"A few years ago, an idea materialized in my head for would be really 28 Years Later," Garland told Inverse last year. "Danny always liked the idea. So, we're talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If He doesn't want to direct it himself, I'll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea."

28 Years Later cast

Confirmed cast members for 28 Years Later so far include Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Kraven the Hunter), and Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter, The Menu). As 28 Years Later came together very quickly, landing at Sony Pictures after a reported bidding war for the new movie and its planned follow-ups, it was unclear if any of the famous faces from the first two movies would be returning. One actor will be back however, and it's perhaps the character that most people were eager to see, as it's been confirmed Cillian Murphy's Jim will be back. Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman confirmed the news, but revealed his appearance in the movie will be "in a surprising way."

28 Years Later May Kick Off A Trilogy

Plot details about 28 Years Later, beyond the implication of its title, are scant, but it is confirmed that the movie is planned to be the first in a new trilogy of movies. It's unclear what the titles of the two follow-up movies will be, but it's clear that the studio is betting big on the series and moving forward with the sequel already. After production wraps on Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later, the first sequel, directed by Candyman and The Marvels' Nia DaCosta will begin shooting not long after.

28 Years Later is set to open in theaters on June 20, 2025.