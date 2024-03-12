3 Body Problem Star Eiza Gonzalez Opens Up About Losing the Role of Catwoman (Exclusive)

3 Body Problem star Eiza Gonzales opened up about losing out on Catwoman. The actress talked to ComicBook.com about the upcoming Netflix project. She had a chance to be the iconic DC character in Matt Reeves' The Batman. The role ended up going to Zoe Kravitz, as fans seemed to really love what she did with Selina Kyle. Gonzales counts herself among that number. She told us that the movie ended up really impressing her. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like she'll be a part of the Marvel or DC universes anytime soon. Still, the actress is excited to experience all these different film and TV projects as a fan, and that's enough.

"I don't see it happening. I mean, it's like my opportunity has been there and it's not happened for me. So I think it's just not in the cards for Eiza Gonzalez, which is OK. I'm, I'm ok with it. Actually, I think that when I was younger, I was like, it really excited me and obviously like this point, it's been so many years," she admitted. "I was so excited when I was like, camera tested for The Batman. And that whole process was like shocking and I couldn't believe it because I was especially such a huge fan of Catwoman. And in that moment, I was like, you know, distraught that I didn't get it."

"But then I watched it and I was like, wow, I just like, loved it. I loved her. I loved the role. I loved Zoe in it. I just was so obsessed with what Matt [Reeves] had created and now I'm just like, it's just nice to see people for the right role getting cast in the right role and I just like to watch it as an audience member," Gonzalez continued. "I'm not, like, as passionate as, like I want to be in those worlds anymore as I would love to if the opportunity happened. But, you know, I'm, I'm just a geek, like in the sense that I like to watch it and it, it, I don't have like a personal, like I didn't get it so I don't watch, you know, like, I don't care about that anymore at all."

Zoe Kravitz In The Batman

Zoe Kravitz has talked about the lineage of Catwoman stars over the years. In The Art of The Batman, the actress explained how those performances lingered in her mind as they were making Matt Reeves' movie. Catwoman has played a massive role in pop culture stories featuring Batman for a while. It now comes with its own sense of weight.

"When I got this part, I was floored, and then when the news came out I, to this day, not even on my birthday, have never received so many phone calls and text messages," recalled Kravitz. "That was when it hit me-this isn't just big to me, this is just a big deal. Eartha Kitt and Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry, everybody. It's an honor to be in that group of people."

"There were times when I really had to actually step away from that, because I think the pressure for it to be iconic, or to compare myself to those other incredible actresses, I think that's really dangerous," Kravitz continued. "Especially because this story is so specific, I really wanted it to feel character driven, and I wanted it to feel like it was coming from the inside, an internal thing, not an external thing. It is, in a way, about how she looks and moves-but it's really about her spirit, and that was what I really wanted to focus on. I didn't want to get trapped in trying to make something iconic or sexy. I really wanted it to be a story about a woman who survived a hell of a hell of a life and is trying to figure out what to do next."

