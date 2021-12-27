The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Reveals First Person She Told She Was Catwoman

The Batman will be arriving in theaters in just a few months, bringing about a new take on the DC Comics mythos. A newly-released trailer for the blockbuster showcases a lot of elements about the film, including its budding relationship between Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Kravitz’s portrayal of the iconic DC antihero has already mesmerized fans, especially as the actress has spoken candidly about her approach to the part. In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Kravitz shed light on a bit of secrecy surrounding the film — including who she initially told that she’d landed the role.

“It was one of my parents – there was a two-day period when I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone, but I think I still told my parents,” Kravitz revealed with a laugh. “When the news broke a couple days later, I don’t know who I told first, but it was one of the craziest days of my life. It was the first time in my career that me getting a job meant anything to anyone other than me and my loved ones and my agent. My phone did not stop ringing for two days. It was intimidating…exciting, but intimidating!”

“Also, all of the Catwomen have been extremely nice and supportive and welcoming of me stepping into these big shoes,” Kravitz added.

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people,” Kravitz previously explained during DC FanDome 2021. “But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

“I think it was about trying to find a way to ground her, so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4, 2022.