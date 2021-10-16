The Batman Fans Are Loving Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman in DC FanDome Trailer

DC FanDome has come to an end, and the event’s finale was all about The Batman. Not only did fans get to see a new trailer for the highly-anticipated film, but there was an awesome featurette with special guests Matt Reeves (the director), Robert Pattinson (Batman), and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman). There are so many things to unpack from DC FanDome’s The Batman segment ranging from Andy Serkis’ first appearance as Alfred to a look at some more of the Riddler’s victims. Twitter is abuzz talking about the new trailer, and folks are especially excited about all of the moments featuring Kravitz as Catwoman. Before checking out some of the tweets from fans, you can view Reeves’ reaction to the trailer in the post below…

“Watch the 4k trailer for #TheBatman on film now, the way it will be shown in theaters,” Reeves wrote on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/mattreevesLA/status/1449474630255665152?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In addition to Pattinson, Kravitz, and Serkis, The Batman is set to star Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

“[The fans] are [hardcore], and because I respect them so much I chose not to think about them when making the movie,” Kravitz explained during a recent interview. “If I’m thinking about wanting everyone to like it and wanting all the fans to like it, I’m not going to actually bring a real person to life. Matt wrote a really interesting story with a complex character, and the relationships are really interesting. All I wanted to do was honour that story.”

You can check out some of the reactions to Kravitz as Catwoman below…

Can’t Look Away

