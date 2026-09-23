30 Years Later, Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn Is Finally Being Released—Watch the Trailer Now

Good things come to those who wait, and Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn will soon put that to the test with its Dec. 4 theatrical release date and Dec. 18 streaming date. Bird has been working on this movie since the 1990s, but various factors have delayed the project or put it on the back burner, including Bird’s work on major Disney movies like Ratatouille and The Incredibles. Finally, however, this movie that has been 30 years in the making is officially on its way. Already, we know that Ray Gunn centers on a private eye named Raymond Gunn, who lives in the futuristic city of Metropia. There, humans and aliens co-exist, but most humans no longer work as detectives; that role has largely been taken over by machines.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, the trailer for the movie has been released, offering audiences an even closer look at what is to come in the story. In fact, alongside this action-packed new trailer comes a brand-new poster and an official description, explaining that “In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939, private eye Raymond Gunn (voiced by Sam Rockwell) is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder, and a multimedia star named Venus Nova (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).” Check out the trailer here and the poster below.

Play video

Everything We Know About Ray Gunn So Far

Image courtesy of Netflix

Although fans have been waiting 30 years to see this new movie, Ray Gunn does have some stiff competition, as its Dec. 18 release date is the same as Dunesday—the day that both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three hit theaters. However, Ray Gunn has several things going for it that might provide a bit of a leg up. For one, while its streaming date is Dec. 18, it will be releasing in select theaters on Dec. 4, giving it a head start. Additionally, the confirmed cast of the movie features several big names. Those include Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Waits, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Chernus, Kether Donohue, Michelle Rodriguez, Aasif Mandvi, Matt Jones, Kathryn Hunter, John Ratzenberger, Justin Peck, and Patton Oswalt. The new poster for the movie also suggests a thrilling story to come.

In addition to those aspects of the movie, Bird previously confirmed in an exclusive interview with ComicBook that Ray Gunn has adapted a bit to fit the times, explaining, “On a broader level, it’s the same movie, and it has the same characters and the same ending and the same sort of structure. But how information was delivered shifted, as it always does when you’re making a film. You know what points you want to make, whether they’re plot or character things you want to say, but oftentimes, where you say them changes. You find different contexts to say them in a way that makes them more effective.” He also confirmed that he’s “really happy with it,” suggesting these decades of work have been worth it—and, thankfully, those who have been waiting on this release don’t have too much longer to go.