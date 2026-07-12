It’s Not Just Dune 3, Avengers: Doomsday Might Not Even Be the Second Best Movie On Its Release Day

Avengers: Doomsday is coming to theaters the exact same day as Dune: Part Three, meaning that the highly-anticipated MCU movie will most likely be overshadowed in quality by the conclusion of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy. After all, the MCU has lost a lot of steam in the years since Avengers: Endgame, while Villeneuve’s trilogy has only increased in popularity since it started in 2021. However, both movies have another competitor that will also release on December 18, 2023, possibly making Doomsday the third best film to share this release date.

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Theaters will undoubtedly be crowded this December with the two movies being forced to share the theatrical window, meaning that many people who are interested in the box office are eagerly awaiting the results. With two movies as big as this getting a simultaneous release, it would be foolish for another studio to compete with them. However, by completely avoiding a theatrical release, this Netflix film may be able to outshine Avengers: Doomsday.

Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn Releases The Same Day As Dune 3 & Avengers: Doomsday

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Alongside the two aforementioned blockbusters, Ray Gunn will be released on December 18, 2026. The upcoming animated sci-fi film is one of Netflix’s biggest releases of the year, and fans who have been awaiting the project for years will finally get to see it this December. Netflix is most likely hoping that the upcoming film will cater to viewers who choose to stay home on December 18, with it being an option that you can watch on your couch rather than in a theater. While it is possible that Ray Gunn could get overshadowed by the two major releases, this gambit could also help the film succeed. No matter the film’s commercial performance, though, there is a very good chance that it could be better than Doomsday.

Ray Gunn is the passion project of director Brad Bird, with him coming up with the idea and beginning to develop the film in the 1990s. Unfortunately, development issues and other projects got in the way, leading to it being shelved. Since conceptualizing Ray Gunn, Bird has directed animated classics like The Iron Giant, The Incredibles, and Ratatouille, as well as live-action films like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Tomorrowland. Bird’s streak of critical and commercial hits makes Ray Gunn an exciting proposition, as his high bar of quality could easily be met by the passion project.

Ray Gunn is a mix of sci-fi and film noir, with it being set in a retro-futurist world inspired by the 1940s and 1950s. The film will follow the titular human private detective as he navigates a world filled with aliens. Sam Rockwell will star as Ray, with co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Tom Waits, and Patton Oswalt. The first images for Ray Gunn are available to see now, and they paint an exciting future for the Netflix film.

So, December 18, 2026 will see the release of three movies that are all sci-fi, highly anticipated, feature all-star casts, and come from popular directors. It is impossible to say which movie will do best, as it is likely that the critical and commercial performances of each film will vary. However, Ray Gunn is easily the commercial underdog due to it being an original story being released straight to Netflix. While the movie will probably be great, some Brad Bird fans are worried that it’ll get drowned out by the other two massive releases.

What Other Movies Will This Trio Be Competing With?

While Ray Gunn, Avengers: Doomsday, and Dune: Part Three are all being released on December 18, they aren’t the only films that will be available during their opening weekend. The trio of films will also have to compete with movies that hit theaters in the preceding weekends, and the holiday season is already going to be crowded before the 18th.

The biggest competition will be The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which will hit theaters on November 20, 2026. While it will have already been in theaters for several weekends by the 18th, The Hunger Games is a massive franchise, so it’ll probably still be around. On top of that, Violent Night 2 will hit theaters on December 4. This could work as a good counterprogramming to Doomsday and Dune, but the similar target demographics could hurt the sequel. Then, Jumanji 4 will hit theaters on December 25, 2026, acting as a big release in Doomsday and Dune‘s second weekend.