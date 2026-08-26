New Avengers: Doomsday Fan Theory Might Make the Endgame Re-Release Mandatory Viewing

Despite Avengers: Doomsday being just four months away, so many questions about the upcoming MCU movie remain. Among the most pressing questions are, of course, what Doctor Doom wants and why he looks like Tony Stark (assuming that we finally see him with his mask off in Doomsday, although there are rumors that we will). In terms of the latter, the most likely explanation still seems to be that Doom is a Tony Stark variant or vice versa, although that is admittedly low-hanging fruit, so there’s a solid chance that Marvel will opt for something else. Based on the idea that there could be another, much more shocking explanation for Doom and Tony being, presumably, basically identical, innumerable fan theories have been circulating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, one key factor to consider is the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, which will not only bring the movie back to theaters seven years later but also will include new footage that has added four minutes to the total runtime. Right now, what that footage is remains a mystery, and the Endgame Encore trailer offers no significant hints, but this re-release will apparently mean a more direct connection between Endgame and Doomsday. Now, a new fan theory about Tony Stark’s involvement in the events of Doomsday has been shared, and it actually makes so much sense—and potentially makes Endgame Encore more important than ever.

Did Tony Stark’s Snap Cause Doomsday?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

One of the most iconic moments in the entire MCU is also one of the saddest, and that’s Tony Stark/Iron Man’s decision to use the newly minted Nano Gauntlet to snap away Thanos and his army. Although this was a massive victory and it came with the incredible “I am Iron Man” line, it also meant the death of this fan-favorite character. However, a new fan theory, posted to Reddit, has suggested that this isn’t just an epic and tragic moment. Rather, based on this post, it is this moment that may actually lead directly into Doomsday.

In the post, titled, “There’s no way all Tony did with the Infinity Stones was ‘go away Thanos,’” user writes, among other things, “I have a hard time believing that when [Iron Man] snapped, he just willed away all of Thanos’ forces, I think he definitely would have tried to will into existence a way he didn’t die, or a way that the Earth would be protected in the event of his death. This is a genius with an object that can do anything.”

While it admittedly feels less likely that Tony would directly want to find a way not to die, as he seemed fully committed to self-sacrifice and also was arguably too smart to think that there would be no consequences of doing such a thing—after all, he was nervous even about the events of Endgame because he didn’t want to gamble with his daughter’s existence—this is a compelling idea. For one thing, as this post points out, Thanos had a very clear, long-plotted goal with his own use of the Infinity Stones. Bruce Banner, likewise, had specific instructions when he brought everyone back. Tony, on the other hand, was reacting fairly quickly to the circumstances.

It’s possible that he reacted in the moment and it led to complications with how he used the stones, perhaps resulting in a variant of him (Doom) emerging. It’s also very possible, as this Reddit user argues, that Tony took this chance to protect Earth the way he always wanted to, but it backfired. In fact, that feels very much in keeping with what has happened in the MCU thus far. If any of these options holds any truth, though, there is one project that could make that reveal absolutely critical, and that’s Endgame Encore. Four additional minutes of footage doesn’t seem like a lot of time to make major changes, but this would actually be plenty of time to show a consequence of Iron Man’s snap. So, could it be that? Fans have a bit longer before they’ll know, as Encore hits theaters on Sept. 25.