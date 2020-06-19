365 Days: Netflix's Most Popular Movie Has a 0% Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Despite a ton of different original movies and shows arriving on Netflix over the last couple of weeks, the most popular title on the entire service is a film from Poland. 365 DNI, or 365 Days, has been one of the biggest titles on Netflix throughout the month of June, and it currently ranks as the single most popular movie or show on the streamer's roster. People are flocking to watch the hyper-sexual thriller, even though it's getting horrible scores from critics. 365 Days may be immensely popular, but it doesn't have a single positive review to its name.

There are only a few reviews out there for 365 Days, but each and every one is negative. The film currently boasts the infamous 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. All seven reviews for the film that have been submitted to the site are negative.

Furthermore, these reviews aren't just the normal kind of negative. All of these critics are absolutely tearing the film apart. The highest rating of any critic on Rotten Tomatoes is 1/4, so that should tell you something. Even the audience score is low, coming in at just 29% after more than 300 fan reviews.

It's surprising that a movie that is this widely panned is so popular. Then again, maybe it's not. Films on Netflix have often succeeded in spite of bad reviews. There's also the sex appeal to consider with 365 Days. The film is all about sex, and reminds quite a lot of people of a knock-off version of 50 Shades of Grey.

Here's how Netflix describes 365 Days:

"A woman falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him."

There has been no shortage of attention given to this movie, regardless of how critics may feel about it. Even if people don't want to see 365 Days, it looks like the curiosity is getting the best of them.

