4th Movie In One of the Best Franchises of the Last 15 Years Gets an Exciting Update

No list of the greatest modern film franchises would be complete without mentioning the Paddington movie series. The three installments released to date have all been successful at the box office and received widespread critical acclaim. Many consider these works to be great all-around films, not just great family films. Because Paddington has proven to be so popular, the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down. No release date has been set, but Paddington 4 was confirmed to be in development a couple of years ago. Now, that project has taken some important steps forward as the creative team rounds into shape.

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According to Variety, Armando Iannucci has signed on to write the Paddington 4 script. He will work alongside Simon Blackwell; these two have a history together through Veep and The Thick of It. Additionally, Paddington in Peru director Dougal Wilson “is in talks to return” and helm the fourth movie.

Will Paddington 4 Continue the Franchise’s Hot Streak?

It’s no surprise to see the studio is interested in bringing Wilson back. After Tom King directed the first two Paddington films, Wilson stepped in to call the shots on the third and he did a great job. While Paddington in Peru didn’t earn as enthusiastic reviews as its two predecessors (its 93% Rotten Tomatoes score is the franchise’s lowest, as is its Metacritic score of 65), the consensus is that it’s a delightful, globe-trotting family adventure that viewers of all ages can appreciate. Wilson had a strong handle on the right approach and tone for a Paddington movie, so it’ll be exciting to see what he can do for an encore.

This’ll be the first time the duo of Iannucci and Blackwell are involved with a Paddington film, and it’ll be interesting to see what they bring to the table. Veep and The Thick of It target very different demographics when compared to the Paddington movies. The two shows are satirical looks at political systems, poking fun at the ins and outs of American and British governments, respectively. It goes without saying that Paddington 4 will be far more family friendly than two series, but their background in comedy should come into play here. Paddington has always been a light-hearted, fun adventure, so it makes sense to target comedy writers for the script.

Ideally, the fresh blood will help Paddington 4 continue the franchise’s hot streak. After Paddington in Peru mixed things up by changing locations, Iannucci and Blackwell could further inject some new energy into the proceedings by tackling things from a different perspective. Paddington doesn’t need to completely reinvent the wheel, but some revitalization is key — particularly for long-running film franchises. Paddington has become such a beloved property that it would be a shame if the fourth movie underwhelmed and killed the momentum. The producers deserve credit for seeking out a writing team with an impressive track record — even if their past material isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when envisioning the next Paddington film.

When Paddington 4 was first announced back in 2024, StudioCanal set the possible release window as 2027 or 2028. Based on this latest update, those plans haven’t changed. If the studio is in the process of putting the film’s creative team together, they must be looking to start production in the relatively near future. It’ll take some time for the script to be completed, so cameras could probably start rolling either later this year or in early 2027. Notably, the 70th anniversary of Paddington takes place in 2028, so Paddington 4 could be held until then. That would give Iannucci, Blackwell, and Wilson plenty of time to iron out the screenplay and tackle production, ensuring nothing needs to be rushed.

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