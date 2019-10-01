Netflix Sets Release Date for Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground

The one and only Ryan Reynolds is taking his talents to Netflix, at least for one movie. Reynolds teamed up with director Michael Bay for a new high-budget action film called 6 Underground, which will be released exclusively on Netflix later this year. Plot details for the film have been kept under wraps to this point, as has the film’s official release date. That is until now. Reynolds took to social media on Tuesday morning to finally announce the premiere of 6 Underground, in a way that only Ryan Reynolds could.

The Deadpool star announced the release date of 6 Underground by posting a photo of a Netflix DVD mailing sleeve, a joke referencing the early days of Netflix before the streaming service was the company’s main selling point. Nostalgic in all the best ways, Reynolds used this hilarious gag to reveal that his new Michael Bay movie would be arriving on December 13th.

“Warm up those DVD players because we’re coming to a mailbox near you, December 13th,” Reynolds wrote in the tweet.

Warm up those DVD players because we’re coming to a mailbox near you, December 13th! #6Underground 💥 pic.twitter.com/FL3DCGgkX7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2019

What makes this whole joke even better is the description of 6 Underground on the DVD sleeve in the photo. We know at this point that the movie will be about a group of billionaires that fake their deaths and use their fortunes to fight as vigilantes. However, that’s not exactly the picture painted in the synopsis from Reynolds’ post.

“For your consideration comes the haunting story of One (Ryan Reynolds), a brooding, beautiful and sarcastic man, who vows to take his pain and channel it into changing the world for the better. From Director Michael Bay comes an ode to the great Italian neorealist Fellini but with fast cars, insane action, exotic locations and professional gorgeous people where post-World War II Italy would normally be.”

Writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese penned the script for 6 Underground. The film also stars Melanie Laurent, Payman Maadi, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, and Dave Franco.

