6 Years Ago, the MCU Lost One of Its Greatest Stars, & It Still Hasn’t Recovered

From the beginning, casting has been one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest strengths. So many of the actors involved with the franchise are synonymous with their roles, making it impossible for fans to envision anyone else bringing these heroes to life. Marvel’s casting director Sarah Halley Finn has hit many home runs in her career, but few were greater than casting Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. Boseman made his debut in Captain America: Civil War before headlining his record-breaking solo film and returning for two Avengers movies. Boseman seemed poised to be one of the faces of the MCU moving forward, but his time with the franchise was tragically cut short.

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Six years ago today, Boseman passed away at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer. His death left a massive void that will never be filled.

Marvel Has Yet to Recover Following Chadwick Boseman’s Passing

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Boseman made a strong first impression on viewers in Captain America: Civil War, but it was 2018’s Black Panther that elevated his take on T’Challa to new heights. Getting the spotlight in a solo film, Boseman showcased why he was the perfect choice for the role, brilliantly conveying the character’s demeanor. Through Boseman’s performance, audiences became attached to T’Challa, as his regal nature and strong sense of morals and responsibility resonated with viewers. On screen, Boseman was a king himself who commanded the respect of everyone in the room, but his T’Challa was still humble enough to lean on others and separate right from wrong.

Boseman’s ascension happened at the perfect time for the MCU. Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga, but it wasn’t the end of the franchise. Marvel was entering a transitional phase, moving away from established veterans like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. Considering the phenomenal success of Black Panther, Boseman’s T’Challa would have definitely become one of the main players in the franchise post-Endgame, alongside other fan favorites like Spider-Man. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be, and Marvel has been trying to pick up the pieces ever since.

When Boseman passed away, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was already deep into development on a sequel, crafting a story that would have explored T’Challa’s relationship with his father. Last year, he revealed he had written a “180 page draft,” but the project had to be completely reworked after Boseman’s death. Coogler and Kevin Feige opted against recasting T’Challa out of respect for Boseman, turning the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever into a tribute to the late actor. Wakanda Forever, which sees T’Challa’s sister Shuri assume the Black Panther mantle, is one of the most emotional releases in the MCU’s history, as it deals directly with the grief everyone felt processing the news of Boseman’s death.

Considering the circumstances, Coogler and Co. admirably pivoted while developing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and made the best of the hand they were dealt. Wakanda Forever was successful, grossing $859.2 million worldwide and earning numerous accolades, but Marvel still hasn’t replaced Boseman. Black Panther 3, which comes out in December 2028, sees T’Challa’s son (who will be played by David Jonsson) become the next Black Panther, meaning the mantle has already been passed to two different characters following Boseman’s passing. Six years after the actor’s tragic death, Marvel is still trying to find the best path forward — an illustration of the immense impact Boseman made during his time as Black Panther. He truly was irreplaceable, and there’ll never be another actor like him.