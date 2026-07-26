Black Panther 3 Gets Official Release Date and Casts The Long Walk Star in Major Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an exciting place right now. While it’s not been without its missteps in recent years, things are certainly looking up with Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging into theaters in just a few more days and with Avengers: Doomsday headed to the big screen in December. But while those two films are very much anticipated, there are other films that fans have been hoping for. Among them is Black Panther 3. It’s been four years since our last installment of the Black Panther films but now, the long wait to know what is next is finally over with the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday that Black Panther 3 is officially happening with Ryan Coogler returning to direct—as well as the revelation of a new Black Panther.

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During Marvel’s Hall H presentation on Saturday, Ryan Coogler took the stage to announce Black Panther 3 is officially coming to the MCU and is heading to theaters on December 15, 2028. Not only that, we got some casting information as well. It was revealed that T’Challa’s son, first seen in Black Panther 2, has grown up and will be in Black Panther 3 as the new Black Panther and he’ll be played by The Long Walk star David Jonsson.

Image Courtesy of Marvel

While there are naturally a lot of details that have not yet been released when it comes to Black Panther 3—as is normal for Marvel Studios—just the confirmation that the film is on the way as well as the casting updates that we received are both big pieces of great news for the MCU’s future. We already know that Avengers: Doomsday and the subsequent Avengers: Secret Wars, are set to reshape the MCU landscape in a major way. We could very well be looking at a completely different MCU by the time those films arrive. With Black Panther 3 currently set to be a big part of whatever is next after Secret Wars, it means that Marvel is leaning into not only a beloved pocket of the overall MCU, but it’s hitting fans with a much-anticipated film to start things off. That’s a move that will help to propel the universe forward, which is going to be especially important as the MCU gets bigger and bigger with the introduction of the X-Men who are getting their own movie as part of the future of the MCU, too.

The casting is also very exciting. When T’Challa’s son was introduced in Black Panther: Waknda Forever, fans immediately wondered when we’d see the character again and if he would eventually take on his father’s mantle. Now, with the confirmation that Jonsson is going to play T’Challa’s son as well as be the new Black Panther, that question has been answered. It also settles the long standing debate about whether the MCU should Black Panther following Chadwick Boseman’s death. Bringing T’Challa’s son into play for the third film feels like a perfect compromise, giving us a new hero while also still honoring everything that came before

While we still have a long way to go until Black Panther 3 arrives in I2028, having confirmed details is not only going to make that wait much more bearable—but we’re now more excited and hopeful for what’s next in the MCU than ever before. Let the countdown to our return to Wakanda begin!

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