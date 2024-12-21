7 Netflix Christmas Movies The Whole Family Can Watch

Although it’s easy to assume that nearly all Christmas movies are appropriate to watch with kids around, that’s not always the case. Some Christmas movies are best watched solo, with a romantic partner, or with a group of friends –– who all happen to be adults. Christmas movies like The Night Before starring Seth Rogen, Bad Santa starring Billy Bob Thornton, and Violent Night starring David Harbour are just a few examples of Christmas movies you probably wouldn’t want to watch with little ones in the room. But that doesn’t mean that the kids are left wanting when it comes to holiday movies. Netflix has a treasure trove of holiday films, many of them being entirely appropriate for the whole family. So, for those nights this holiday season when an R-rated Christmas movie just won’t cut it, here’s a list of the wholesome Christmas movies you can catch on Netflix with your entire family, no matter how old or young everyone is.

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles is a family-friendly comedy starring Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, and Goldie Hawn in the leading roles. It was directed by Clay Kaytis, and first premiered in 2018. In 2023, The Christmas Chronicles landed on Netflix’s Top 10 list. It focuses on two mischievous siblings named Kate and Teddy who concoct a devious plan to catch Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. After their chaotic plan unsurprisingly falls apart, they end up linking up with Santa Claus to save the holiday before it’s totally ruined.

This movie is perfect for the whole family because it’s rated PG, and it’s been highly praised for its funny moments, lighthearted energy, and entertaining spin on what would’ve normally been a typical evening for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve night.

That Christmas

That Christmas is an animated family-friendly Christmas movie starring Bill Nighy, Brian Cox, and Fiona Shaw as voice actors. Simon Otto served as the director. This movie focuses on members of a tight-knit community reeling with frustration over a blizzard threatening to ruin their Christmas celebrations. This movie sheds light on the fact that someone as seemingly perfect as Santa Claus is also liable to make a mistake every once in a while. The message of hope in this movie is another reason because you can never be too young (or too old) to grasp the importance of holding onto hope.

The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf’s Story

Some kids have difficulty believing in the magic of Christmas because they’ve been through so much heartbreak at a young age. In The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf’s Story, one elf named Chippey takes an interesting assignment from Santa Claus. Initially, he’s supposed to help Santa figure out which kids belong on the naughty or nice list. Instead, he’s tasked with rebuilding the belief system of a nine-year-old boy who doesn’t have any faith. He’s convinced good things could ever happen to him –– until Chippey comes along. Michael May, Emma Greene, and Evie Eikhoff are voice actors in this movie, and Jon Favreau is the director.

The adventure flick is warm, heartfelt, and high-vibrational with its message. People of all ages will be reminded that having faith is braver and more courageous than the alternative.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

When watching Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, the whole family is likely to find themselves amused. This story focuses on a toy maker (Forest Whitaker) who used to be filled with pure happiness and joy — until the day he was betrayed by his apprentice. His disappointment overwhelms him for years until his granddaughter (Madalen Mills) shows up to remind him that not everyone in the world is out to get him. David E. Talbert is the the director.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a family-friendly movie with a PG rating. This movie also happens to be a musical with a short list of catchy songs scattered throughout. Christmas songs generally have a reputation for raising just about anyone’s spirit during the holidays, and this movie doesn’t miss in that regard.

Klaus

Klaus is a 2019 Christmas movie that fits the bill for being a family-friendly comedy. The animated film has an awesome lineup of voice actors, including Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, and J. K. Simmons. Sergio Pablos serves as the movie’s director and as a voice actor for a character named Pumpkin.

The movie focuses on a postman who fails out of school and gets shipped off to an ice cold town up north. Once he’s there, he crosses his paths with a depressed toy maker who doesn’t have any friends named Klaus. At that point, their shared magical adventure begins. Klaus’s antisocial nature is comparable to the Grinch at first. There are currently three versions of Grinch movies to watch, but only one Klaus. This is a family-friendly movie because it comes with an important lesson: no matter who you are, you bring value to the world and serves as a reminder that no matter how different you might be, you still deserve to be surrounded by good and loving people you can call friends.

Angela’s Christmas

Angela’s Christmas is a 2017 animated Christmas movie. Some of the voice actors in the lineup are Ruth Negga, Caitriona Balfe, and Brian Gleeson. Damien O’Connor is the movie’s director. Angela’s Christmas is set in the 1910s in Ireland, focused on a little girl named Angela with a big Christmas wish. She wants everyone around her to be warm during the holidays –– including the baby Jesus doll that’s been laid out for the nativity scene setup at her church.

This movie is ideal for the whole family because it serves as a reminder that the purity and innocence of children should be embraced. Kids are only young for a limited amount of time. On top of that, this movie received a G rating, which means it’s super safe for little ones to watch.

A Boy Called Christmas

In 2021, A Boy Called Christmas premiered as a magical Christmas flick people of all ages could enjoy. It stars Henry Lawfull, Maggie Smith, and Zoe Colletti in the leading roles. The director in charge of bringing the movie’s magic to life was Gil Kenan. This movie sheds light on the origin story of Santa Claus, before he became the jolly, old fellow everyone recognizes today. Anyone who’s curious about what Saint Nick was like when he was still just an adventurous boy named Nikolas will enjoy with this movie has to offer.

A Boy Called Christmas is a family-friendly movie with a PG rating. Most people know all about Santa Claus, but not everyone knows what his origin story was. For that reason, this movie is a great explainer that offers tons of background for curious minds.

All of these movies are currently available to stream on Netflix.