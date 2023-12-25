The Christmas Chronicles Returns to Netflix Top 10 Once Again

It's the most wonderful time of the year, at least for fans of Kurt Russell's The Christmas Chronicles. Released on Netflix back in 2018, The Christmas Chronicles quickly became a wildly popular holiday film for families around the country, and it seems to have kept that popularity up over the years. Once again, The Christmas Chronicles is climbing up the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, as fans enjoy the holiday season by hitting play on the beloved Santa adventure.

Each year leading up to Christmas, The Christmas Chronicles finds its way back onto Netflix's daily rotating movie charts. 2023 is now different, and Christmas Eve is proving that fans haven't forgotten about the film this year.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies List features The Christmas Chronicles in the seventh overall spot. It wouldn't be too surprising to see it climb even higher over the next couple of days.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!