Classic Christmas Movies & Where You Can Watch Them This Holiday Season

For many, the holidays aren’t complete without snuggling up with their favorite movie. From charming tales of love and family to hilarious hijinks and magical adventures, these timeless films have become Christmas traditions for generations. Whether you’re in the mood for comedy, fantasy, or touching moments, we’ve rounded up some of the best Christmas movies and where you can stream them this year. So, grab your pajamas, hot chocolate, pop some popcorn, cozy up, and let the holiday magic begin.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

It’s a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, a man contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve, who is shown by his guardian angel how the world would have been if he had never been born, revealing the profound impact he has had on his community. Based on Philip Van Doren Stern’s The Greatest Gift, which is inspired by A Christmas Carol, the film teaches that we are all a gift to those around us. This classic has been widely parodied, including in Rugrats season 3, where Chuckie is shown how life would be if he had never been born. Other parodies include Family Guy, The Big Bang Theory, and The Simpsons. It is currently streaming on Prime Video through Freevee.

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy miser visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, who show him the consequences of his actions, leading to his redemption. Released in 1938, this adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novella has inspired numerous versions, including Jim Carrey’s animated film in 2009 and A Diva’s Christmas Carol starring Vanessa Williams. The original can be streamed on Prime Video, with other adaptations available on Hulu, AMC+, and Apple TV.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street is a magical story about a man named Kris Kringle, who fills in as Santa for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and claims to be the real Santa, leading to a courtroom battle to prove his authenticity. The film has been adapted several times, including versions in 1959, 1973, and 1994, starring Matilda’s Mara Wilson, but the 1947 version is widely regarded as the classic. The movie and its adaptations are available for streaming on Disney+, Peacock, Hulu, and AMC+.

White Christmas (1954)

White Christmas is a classic holiday musical starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. The film follows two song-and-dance performers who team up with a sister act to put on a Christmas show in Vermont to help their former commanding officer save his struggling inn. Notably, it was the first film to be released in VistaVision, a widescreen process developed by Paramount Pictures. VistaVision used a larger film negative, allowing for higher-quality, sharper images when printed to standard 35mm film. This innovation enhanced the film’s visual appeal, especially for its iconic musical numbers. The film is available on YouTube TV, Prime Video, and AMC+.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a stop-motion animated special about a misfit reindeer with a glowing red nose who faces bullying but eventually finds acceptance with the help of Hermey, a misfit elf. The special explores themes of friendship, self-acceptance, and overcoming adversity, accompanied by iconic music. Its distinctive “Animagic” stop-motion animation technique, developed by Tadahito Mochinaga, has made it a Christmas classic. It has been broadcast annually, making it the longest-running Christmas TV special in the U.S., and will air its 60th anniversary edition in December 2024 on NBC.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

A Charlie Brown Christmas follows Charlie Brown as he struggles with depression during the Christmas season. After being mocked by his peers for choosing a small Christmas tree for a play, he learns the true meaning of Christmas through the guidance of Linus, who shares a message of peace and goodwill. Despite initial concerns about its tone and lack of a laugh track, the special became a classic, praised for its music and message. It aired for decades on television before becoming exclusive to Apple TV+.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Follows the Grinch, a grumpy creature who lives atop Mount Crumpit and despises the Whos, a joyful community that celebrates Christmas. He attempts to ruin their holiday but learns that Christmas is about love, kindness, and sharing, not material things. His heart growing three sizes symbolize his transformation. The story has been adapted into two additional versions: the 1966 animated special, the 2000 live-action film starring Jim Carrey, and the 2018 animated version with Benedict Cumberbatch. The original is available to stream on Peacock, with the modern adaptations available on Prime Video and Hulu.

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story follows young Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Set in the 1940s, the film captures the funny and relatable experiences of childhood, including family dynamics, school challenges, and Christmas wishes. With iconic moments, such as Ralphie’s famous line, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” and the legendary “fragile” leg lamp, the film has become a beloved holiday classic. A Christmas Story is available for streaming on Max.

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone is a holiday comedy that follows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left at home while his family goes on Christmas vacation. At first, he enjoys his freedom—ordering pizza, dancing around the house, and making mac and cheese—but soon realizes how much he misses his family. Meanwhile, two burglars try to rob his house, and Kevin sets up iconic booby traps. The film emphasizes love and family over pranks, with sequels following a similar storyline. Home Alone is available on Disney+.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Although an adaptation of A Christmas Carol, The Muppets Christmas Carol is seen by many as a unique take on the classic tale. The film features the majority of its cast as Muppets, including Kermit as Bob Cratchit, Miss Piggy as his wife, and Gonzo as Charles Dickens with Michael Caine playing Ebenezer Scrooge. The movie stays true to the original story while adding iconic songs and moments, with a perfect blend of humor and heart. The movie was dedicated to Muppets creator Jim Henson and performer Richard Hunt. The Muppets Christmas Carol is available on Disney+.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he stumbles upon Christmas and becomes captivated by its magic. Seeking more in life, he tries to bring Christmas to his world, causing chaos in the process. The film, created by Tim Burton, directed by Henry Selick, and with music by Danny Elfman, explores themes of self-identity and finding purpose through iconic stop motion with clay animation film done in stop motion with 227 puppets. Originally released under Touchstone Pictures due to its darker tone, the movie grew into a cult classic and was re-released under Walt Disney Pictures. It is available for streaming on Disney+.

Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually is a British romantic comedy that intertwines multiple stories about love set against the backdrop of Christmas. It includes Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson dealing with infidelity, Hugh Grant as a Prime Minister who falls for a staff member, and Liam Neeson raising his stepson after the loss of his wife. Some of the film’s most memorable moments include Andrew Lincoln’s character confessing his feelings to Keira Knightley’s character using poster boards and Olivia Olson, known for Adventure Time, singing “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Love Actually is available on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Elf (2003)

Elf, starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, is a comedy about a man raised at the North Pole who ventures to New York City to find his real father. With Zoey Deschanel as his love interest, the film also features Ed Asner and Bob Newhart. Hailed as a modern Christmas classic, it explores themes of magic, belief, and family. The film inspired a Broadway musical and a stop-motion animated TV special. Elf is currently streaming on Hulu.

Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa is a raunchy holiday tale that follows a conman, played by Billy Bob Thornton, who poses as a mall Santa with his elf partner, ripping off shopping outlets on Christmas Eve. As the story unfolds, Thornton’s character forms an unlikely bond with a bullied child. The film also stars Bernie Mac, Tony Cox, and John Ritter, and it is dedicated to Ritter as it is his final acting appearance. Bad Santa is available to stream on Pluto TV, Roku TV, and Prime Video.

The Polar Express (2004)

The Polar Express tells the story of a young boy who boards a mysterious train on Christmas Eve bound for the North Pole, guided by its conductor. The film stars Tom Hanks in multiple roles and features stunning animation that captivated audiences despite a divided critical reception. While some criticized the character design, the movie has gained recognition as a holiday classic. The Polar Express is available for streaming on Hulu, Max, and Disney+.