The 91st Oscar Nominations (Full List)

The day has finally arrived! Early on Tuesday morning, the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced live via a stream online.

Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani appeared on the live stream to announce the full list of nominees, ranging from sound editing to best picture. Of course, comic book fans were holding their breathe all morning, waiting to find out if Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse would get the nominations they felt they deserved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Academy voting favorites like A Star Is Born and BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther managed to walk away with several different nominations.

Take a look at the complete list of nominees below! (Updating Live)

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Directing

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mira!

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song



“All the Stars” – Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” – RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” – A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story