The 91st Oscar Nominations (Full List)

The day has finally arrived! Early on Tuesday morning, the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards […]

By

The day has finally arrived! Early on Tuesday morning, the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced live via a stream online.

Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani appeared on the live stream to announce the full list of nominees, ranging from sound editing to best picture. Of course, comic book fans were holding their breathe all morning, waiting to find out if Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse would get the nominations they felt they deserved.

In addition to Academy voting favorites like A Star Is Born and BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther managed to walk away with several different nominations.

Take a look at the complete list of nominees below! (Updating Live)

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale (Vice)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Vice)
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Directing

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Adam McKay (Vice)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mira!
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Best Original Score

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” – Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” – RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” – A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Production Design

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Best Live-Action Short Film

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

