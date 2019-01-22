The 91st Oscar Nominations (Full List)

The day has finally arrived! Early on Tuesday morning, the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced live via a stream online.
Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani appeared on the live stream to announce the full list of nominees, ranging from sound editing to best picture. Of course, comic book fans were holding their breathe all morning, waiting to find out if Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse would get the nominations they felt they deserved.
In addition to Academy voting favorites like A Star Is Born and BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther managed to walk away with several different nominations.
Take a look at the complete list of nominees below! (Updating Live)
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale (Vice)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams (Vice)
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Best Directing
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mira!
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Foreign-Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars” – Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” – RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” – A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story