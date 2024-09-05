The Exorcist: Mike Flanagan Calls New Film "Scariest Movie" He's "Ever Made"

Many audiences consider the original The Exorcist to be the scariest movie of all time, and while Mike Flanagan has delivered audiences a number of horrifying experiences, he thinks his upcoming The Exorcist film will be the "scariest" movie he's ever made. Flanagan has already terrified audiences with movies like Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, as well as with the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, so to tease that his Exorcist will take things to a new level is something that will excite fans. In fact, the filmmaker expressed that it's his intent to honor the namesake of the franchise to inspire him to push the horror to new heights. The new The Exorcist is set to hit theaters on March 13, 2026.

"We aren't making this easy on ourselves," Flanagan shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "But I've always felt that there's no point in going into a franchise or into a property that monolithic unless there's something new you can bring. I chased The Exorcist very aggressively because I was convinced I had something that I could add. This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise -- something that honors what came before it but isn't built on nostalgia. I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I've ever made. I know expectations are high. No one's more intimidated than I am."

Having previously adapted Stephen King with Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, as well as adapting Shirley Jackson with The Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan clearly isn't intimidated by the expectations fans bring to an established property.

Back in 2018, Blumhouse revived the long-dormant Halloween franchise with a movie directed by David Gordon Green, which ignited an entire trilogy of Halloween films. While the first entry earned promising reactions from audiences and critics alike, building excitement for the next installments, both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends fell short of financial and critical reactions.

When David Gordon Green was confirmed to develop a trilogy of The Exorcist films, starting with last year's The Exorcist: Believer, fans were cautiously optimistic, though Believer fell flat with critics and audiences. Knowing that Believer was set to similarly kick off a new trilogy, fans were a bit wary about the franchise's future, though Blumhouse and Flanagan have confirmed his upcoming movie won't be a continuation of Believer.

