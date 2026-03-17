A Bonkers DreamWorks Sequel Led by 2 Major Marvel Stars Is Coming to Netflix (And Soon)

It’s no secret that DreamWorks Animation is a sequel powerhouse. After launching some of the best animated movies throughout the 21st century, the studio has time and time again proven to have the rare ability to craft sequels that are just as good or even better than the original, like Shrek 2 or Kung Fu Panda 2. Netflix subscribers are now just days away from streaming an absolutely bonkers and star-studded DreamWorks sequel, and it features two major Marvel stars.

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After their stints as Katy Chen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2, Marvel stars Awkwafina and Sam Rockwell joined forces for The Bad Guys 2. The movie has been streaming on Peacock but has landed an unfortunate spot on the platform’s “leaving Peacock soon” list as it prepares to move to Netflix beginning on March 21st, where the 2022 original film also streams. The movie centers around the former criminal group of anthropomorphic animals – Mr. Wolf (Rockwell), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), and Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) – as they are forced out of retirement and roped into a high-stakes heist masterminded by new, dangerous rivals known as “The Bad Girls.”

Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina’s The Bad Guys 2 Is a Near-Perfect Sequel

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It’s hard to believe that things could be as good as, or even better than The Bad Guys. The movie was a certified hit for DreamWorks, grossing $251 million worldwide, scoring “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes of 87% and 93%, and becoming a streaming hit on Netflix. But The Bad Guys 2 had no problem matching that success to become a top-tier DreamWorks sequel. The movie even matched the original’s critic and audience scores, scoring one point higher in the Popcornmeter number.

The Bad Guys 2 is an all-around exhilarating, vibrant sequel that is a masterclass of fun. The movie successfully continues the story with the former thieves struggling to gain public trust despite their previous heroics, delivering a kid-friendly Ocean’s 11-style heist movie that is silly, engaging, and surprisingly heartfelt. The Bad Guys 2 is absolutely bonkers with its high-stakes action, including a wedding robbery and a trip to space, and provides plenty of humor with the nonstop banter between the crew. It’s a crowd-pleasing movie for all ages, and it succeeds in maintaining the wit and charm of the original, as well as the stylish comic-book-influenced animation.

Other Family-Friendly Movies Now on Netflix

There’s no shortage of great movies to stream on Netflix this March, including plenty of family-friendly options. As fans wait for The Bad Guys 2 to arrive on the platform on March 21st, they can stream the fellow DreamWorks animated movie Trolls. That film joined Netflix on March 1st alongside other great kids’ movies like Goosebumps, The Lego Movie, Matilda, and The Swan Princess.

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